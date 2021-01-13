Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Jan 12: Rhea Tells Aliya To Stop Manipulating Her

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya congratulating Abhi after his Haldi function. She tells him that his happiness is her happiness. Meanwhile, Rhea tries to find Abhi to convince him to marry Pragya. On the other hand, Ranbir convinces Prachi that she should not get manipulated by Rhea.

Pragya comes to Abhi and congratulates him for his Haldi. She goes and Purab asks Abhi that if he wants to reunite with Pragya. Abhi says if he wanted to reunite with Pragya, he wouldn’t have married Meera. Aliya comes to Purab and tells him to stop telling Abhi again and again about reuniting with Pragya, it is his decision to marry Meera.

Ranbir convinces Prachi

Purab thinks that if Disha would have been here, they would have reunited Abhi and Pragya. Ranbir follows Prachi and tells her that he knows that she is breaking up with him because of Rhea. Prachi tells that he thinks she will do anything that Rhea says, instead she was just behind Ranbir’s money. Ranbir tells her that if she thinks she will say cuss words to him and insult him so he will leave her, then she is absolutely wrong. Prachi cries as she sits in the car. She tells Sarita that they were just talking and thinks that she can bear anything for her mother.

Rhea thinks to talk Meera and ask her to refuse to marry her father. She comes to Meera and says she wants to talks to her. Rhea tells Meera that she knows her from her childhood and she will agree to whatever Rhea has to say. Aliya comes and tells Rhea that her father agreed to fulfil her demand.

Aliya warns Rhea to stop convincing Abhi to marry Pragya

Rhea goes to Abhi’s room and Aliya follows her. Aliya calls Rhea a selfish girl. Rhea says that she is a bad sister. Aliya raises her hand to slap Rhea, Rhea tells that she can slap her but she will do what she wants. Aliya says that Abhi and Meera will get married tomorrow and she will not be able to do anything. Aliya thinks that she needs to do something to stop Rhea from spoiling her plan.

Pragya recalls Abhi congratulating her. She cries when Sarita comes to her and tells her that she is hiding her pain. Pragya says she will not attend Abhi’s marriage tomorrow. Sarita calls Dadi and says that Pragya wishes to avoid attending Abhi's marriage. Dadi asks her to take Prachi’s help and says that Pragya needs to come for the marriage. Shahana asks Prachi to tell Ranbir the truth. Ranbir thinks of questioning Shahana.

Shahana tells Ranbir the truth

Ranbir and Jay go to kidnap Shahana so that she can tell the truth. They take Shahana away from Sarita and tie her to a chair. Ranbir then asks her to tell him the truth. Shahana says that she has promised Prachi she will not tell anything. Ranbir asks her to just nod to agree or disagree with his questions. Shahana tells Ranbir the truth.

