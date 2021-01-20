'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 19: Aliya's Masterstroke Breaks Abhi's Heart

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on January 19, starts with elated Daadi and Saritha going to a temple for thanksgiving as Pragya arrives to stop Abhi and Meera's wedding. On the other hand, the police proceed to arrest Meera and Aliya, but Abhi interferes. He keeps poking Pragya to confess that she loves him and can't see him marrying someone else but in vain. Later, Abhi drags Meera to the Mandap and Aliya decides to prove that Pragya is not her brother's legal wife. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 19

Prachi gets worried about Rhea

On the other hand, in the temple, Shahana convinces furious Prachi to stay. Shahana tells Prachi that she knew Ranbir will be here, but for Palak's sake, she agreed to come. Prachi clams down while thinking that at least someone is able to get their love. Later, Prachi calls Rhea to get an update about Abhi and Meera's wedding, but in vain as Rhea is locked in a storeroom.

Aliya's masterstroke to shut down Pragya's claims

Back at the wedding venue, Aliya brings Abhi and Pragya's divorce papers. Abhi and Pragya claim that they had never signed the divorce papers. Pragya keeps insisting that those papers are false but in vain. Later, Aliya makes a fake story that fifteen years back, Pragya had signed the divorce papers in exchange for property. It breaks Abhi's heart. Meanwhile, the police leave.

Pragya ruins the mandap

Pragya keeps claiming that the divorce papers are fake. But, heartbroken Abhi decides to continue the wedding rituals with Meera in the mandap. Pragya tries to stop him, but in vain. Later, she destroys the mandap to stop the wedding. Then Abhi decides to tie the knot with Meera in a temple.

A waiter comes for Rhea's rescue

As Rhea's phone keeps ringing, a servant starts searching for her. After a while, he locates her and unlocks the storeroom. As Rhea comes out, she decides to expose Aliya's wrong deeds in front of Abhi and stop his wedding with Meera. Rhea also plans to expose Aliya's Dussera plan, which she made with Sanjay. Meanwhile, Aryan threatens a Pandit and takes him to chant the wedding mantras. The episode ends with Abhi arguing with Pragya.

