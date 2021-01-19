'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 18: Pragya Takes Legal Help To Stop Abhi's Wedding

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on January 18, starts with Abhi looking at the door while the wedding rituals begin. Everyone hurries Abhi to concentrate on the rituals, Purab tries to delay the process, but in vain. Aliya interferes and asks Abhi to put vermala in Meera's neck. Later, Daadi hesitates to do the gath bandhan. But, Aliya asks Tai ji to do it. Scroll down to know the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya January 18 episode highlights

Ranbir and gang search for Pandit ji

As the episode progresses further, Ranbir, along with Jai, Palak and Aryaa, search for Panditji in the temple, but in vain. Ranbir thinks that he has to tie the knot today itself, at any cost. Later, they meet a cleaner and assume that he is the Pandit, and start convincing him. Later, the cleaner informs them that he is not Pandit. On the other hand, Shahana and Prachi arrive at the temple. Ranbir bumps into Prachi's way, but Prachi remembers her deal with Rhea and yells at Shahana for lying.

Pragya stops the wedding

Back at the wedding venue, Tai ji goes for the gath bandhan process. Abhi deliberately tries to stop the process. He thinks if his love for Pragya is true then she must come and stop the wedding. A few moments later, Pragya enters the venue and tells them to stop the wedding.

Everyone pretends in front of Prachi

Back at the temple, to not let Prachi learn the truth, Ranbir pretends to get angry with her presence. Later, Aryan and Shahana too play along with him and start arguing with each other. Later, Aryan asks them to wait till he gets a Pandit for the wedding.

Pragya claps back at Aliya

As Pragya comes to stop the wedding, Aliya interferes and warns her to stay. But, Pragya throws a fact at her face and says Abhi and Meera's marriage will be illegal as Abhi is still married to Pragya. Meera tries to counter the argument, but in vain. Meanwhile, Daadi, too, takes Pragya's side. But, when, Aliya tries to throw Pragya out of the house, the latter calls the police inside. Pragya asks the police to arrest Aliya and Meera.

Abhi comes to Meera's rescue

Abhi interrupts and takes Meera's side to prove her innocence, Pragya starts lashing out at him. She points out every single member present in the wedding hall, including the guests, to let this wedding happen. Meanwhile, Daadi stands strong with Pragya. On the other hand, Abhi tries to manipulate Pragya to confess her love. Instead, Pragya reminds him of his mistakes. Later, she asks the police to arrest Meera and Alia as they knew that Abhi is married to her and they have two daughters, but they still planned this wedding.

