'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 20: Pragya Is Hell-bent On Stopping Abhi's Wedding

The Kumkum Bhagya latest episode starts with Raj talking to Dadi over a call. Dadi asks him what is happening there to which he informs her that Abhi and Pragya are getting married in the temple. Rhea overhears this and calls up Prachi to inform so that her deal gets sealed. Raj asks Dadi if she is happy now to which she responds that she is pretty much happy.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for January 20, 2021

In Kumkum Bhagya January 20 episode Pragya, Abhi, Meera, and Aaliya have a serious conversation about if Pragya and Abhi are really divorced or not. Abhi tries to get Pragya to confess her feelings for him but she does not. Pragya is constantly justifying that she did not sign the divorce papers by consent.

Aaliya asks Pragya to stay away from their lives but Abhi asks Aliya to not interfere in their personal matters. Abhi tells Pragya that she did not say what he wanted to hear and that is why he is going to marry Meera in the temple. She then asks him what does he want to hear and if she pleads in front of him will he stop the marriage with Meera. Meera then asks Pandit Ji to come and leaves from there with Abhi. Pragya goes behind them and Purab asks them to leave.

Aaliya throws Pragya out of the house

In the Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, Shahana tells Rhea that Ranbir is at some temple. Rhea gets the address and goes to the temple. She wishes to get married to Ranbir in the same temple where he has gone. On the other hand, Abhi and Meera leave with Pandit Ji for their marriage. Aaliya is stopped by Dadi from going with them. Aaliya then calls in the security and throws Pragya out of the house. Pragya tries to follow Abhi but does not know where they are headed. She comes back to the Mehra mansion and with the help of security, breaks the gates and goes in.

Pragya does everything she can to stop the marriage

Aakash goes to Pandit Ji and Ranbir explains the whole plan to him. Pandit Ji gets confused. Ranbir gives the wedding dress to Shahana and tells her to give it to Prachi. Here, Pragya goes to Purab and asks him for help. He gives the name of the temple where Abhi and Meera are headed to marry. An angry Aaliya goes to Purab and questions him about why he gave away the temple’s name. Purab makes it clear that he wants Abhi and Pragya to get married and if Aaliya would not have been there, Abhi and Pragya would never be separated.

