'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 21: Pragya Stops The Wedding And Confesses Her Love

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on January 21, starts with Shahana tricking Prachi to wear the bridal dress. Shahana says to Prachi that since the latter will do Palak and Jai's Gath-Bandhan, she has to wear it, but Prachi refuses. On the other side, Pragya, who fears that Abhi might marry Meera, takes the steering from the driver and drives in hurry. Meanwhile, Abhi, Purab and Meera gear up for the wedding rituals. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode.

A mysterious guy on a life-threatening mission

Interestingly a mysterious guy, presumable Digvijay, meets a snipper and gives him the order to shoot Abhi along with a gun box. Later, he also gives him advance and details of Abhi's current location. On the other hand, Prachi goes to Palak and denies wearing the dress while Pragya accidentally hits the same snipper. Pragya comes out of the car to help him and feels strange after noticing a gun box with him. Back in the mandir, Aryan tricks Prachi and convinces her to wear the bridal dress.

Furious Aliya wants to know where Abhi is

At the Mehra mansion, Pallavi questions Pragya's intention behind stopping Abhi's wedding with Meera. Daadi and Vikram argue with her and say that Abhi and Pragya are still in love with each other. Later, Aliya comes and asks about Abhi, Meera and Purab, but in vain.

The truth is out

As soon as Pragya reaches the temple, Abhi asks the Pandit to start the wedding rituals. Pragya hurries and stops the wedding by pouring water in the havan. On this account, Abhi argues saying that their marriage ended with one sign. Pragya reveals to him that Aliya tricked her and took the sign as she kidnapped Prachi. Meanwhile, the shooter gears up to shoot Abhi.

Pragya confesses her love

Abhi asks Pragya the reason behind her return and Pragya confesses to him that she loves him. She further adds that she was in guilt as she separated their daughters. Pragya tells that she missed and hoped to meet him soon all those years.

