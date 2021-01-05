'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 4: Prachi Agrees To Sacrifice Ranbir For Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode, which aired on Zee TV on January 4, starts with Prachi slapping Rhea after the latter mocked her. Rhea laughs at Prachi and tells her that after being a rejected sister and lover, Prachi is a rejected wife now. Meanwhile, Prachi warns Rhea to stay away from Pragya. Later, Rhea offers a deal to Prachi, in which she asks Prachi to sacrifice her love Ranbir if she wants Abhi to marry Pragya. Prachi, who was a little hesitated initially, agrees to the deal.

Rhea forces Prachi to execute their plan

As the episode progresses further, Ranbir comes to Prachi and asks her what happened. But, Prachi ignores him and leaves. Rhea bumps into Prachi's way and asks her why didn't she broke up with Ranbir. Prachi in tears explains to her that she needs time as Ranbir loves her. Rhea reminds her that the next day is Abhi's haldi and she needs to part her ways from Ranbir soon.

Daadi and Saritha's plan to reunite Abhi and Pragya

On the other hand, Daadi informs Saritha that she has sent Abhi to the market. Saritha also informs Daadi that she, too, has sent Pragya to the same market. Amid their conversation, Pragya comes and asks Saritha with whom the latter is talking. Saritha lies to Pragya, but the latter leaves without questioning further.

Prachi-Pragya's daughter-mother moment

Later, Pragya spots Prachi crying in her room. Pragya asks her what happened. Prachi hugs her but doesn't reveal anything while Pragya consoles her. Pragya then leaves, and Prachi thinks that it's her time to be a dutiful daughter. And, decides that she will sacrifice her love for Pragya.

Abhi redefines love

On the other hand, Abhi meets Sufiyaan in the market and asks about Kainat. Sufiyaan informs him that she left him while slamming the concept of love. Later, Abhi invites Sufiyaan for Haldi, but the latter politely denies to come, citing his busy schedule.

Rhea's deal shocks Aliya

Meanwhile, Rhea meets Aliya at home and informs her that she has offered a deal to Prachi and the latter has agreed. Rhea's deal leaves Aliya shocked. On the other hand, Ranbir reaches Prachi's home and tries to meet her, but in vain. The episode ends with Saritha opening the door for Ranbir.

