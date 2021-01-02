Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 1 Episode: Prachi And Ranbir Patch Up

Kumkum Bhagya's January 1 episode starts with Purab entering his room. Aliya sees him and is elated. Aliya tells him that she is really happy to see him and asks whether he wanted to give her a surprise to which Purab says that he thought she would change with time but she didn't. He asks Aliya if she thought about how Pragya would feel about Abhi marrying Meera. She tells him that Pragya chose Prachi over Rhea and with Rhea being so stubborn, she caused Prachi's accident as well. She further told him that Pragya had come on Diwali to get Rhea arrested, which is when Prachi and Rhea got into a fight.

The episode further shows Prachi telling Rhea that she doesn't deserve a mother but Rhea tells her that Meera is the best person to be her mother and not Pragya. Purab further blames Aliya when she tells him the story and says that she is the reason behind all of this. The two of them fight and Purab leaves for Pragya's place. Purab meets Prachi at Pragya's place and Prachi asks about what to call him, to which he answers saying that she should call him Chucks. Purab asks Pragya if she knows about Abhi getting married and she says that she knows about it.

In the next scene, Ranbir is shown writing a letter to Prachi, which is when Pallavi enters and asks him why he had to take such a big risk with Prachi. She asks him to move on in life and forget the past. Later, Ranbir goes to Prachi with the intention to talk to her and clear things out. She tells him that she doesn't possess the strength to talk to him anymore to which he replies that, if she thinks he is lying, he would leave straight away. Ranbir recalls the day when he was coming to meet her and his mom suffered a heart attack. He further tells her that because he didn't want to hurt his mother, he agreed to marry Rhea but he didn't love her at all. He tells Prachi that he will always love her, which is when Prachi hugs him. She tells him that he is trustworthy and that she loves him too. Ranbir says that he would marry her someday and leaves through the bedroom window later.

Later, Rhea is shown tensed in her room thinking about how Ranbir brushed off her hand in order to save Prachi. Aliya enters the room and tells Rhea that she should act fast otherwise she would lose Ranbir forever. A while after that, Rhea and Prachi confront each other. Prachi tells her that Ranbir agreed to marry her only for his mother and not because he loves her. Prachi further asks about why she is letting Abhi marry Meera when he knows he loves Pragya. Rhea tells her that since Pragya chose you over me, I will also make my dad choose Meera and since he loves me too much, he wouldn't refuse as well. Prachi further asks Rhea to not hurt her mother to which Rhea replies that she likes it when Pragya cries. Prachi slaps Rhea after hearing this.

