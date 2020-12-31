'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update December 30: Abhi, Ranbir, Pragya And Prachi Save The Day

In the Kumkum Bhagya December 30 episode, the entire family is still fighting the robbers at the party. While everyone is hiding in the room behind the sofa. Goga is standing out front threatening everyone in the room. In the room, Prachi comes out of the cupboard trying to save everyone and says that nobody is around when the robbers catch hold of her instead of Rhea. If you want to know what happened in the Kumkum Bhagya latest episode here's a complete written update for you.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For December 29: Family Fights The Robbers At The Party

Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 30, 2020

In Kumkum Bhagya latest episode everyone is hiding behind the sofas in the room. When the robbers come into the room. They tell that Pragya asked them to leave everyone alone once she hands in the necklace but we told her that we'll leave everyone except Rhea as she is the reason behind one of our gang members is in the jail. Goga threatens to hurt everyone if they don't turn in Rhea. Prachi comes out of the cupboard that she was hiding in and says that no one is in the room.

The robber recognizes that Prachi is Pragya’s daughter and says that if not Rhea, then they will hurt Prachi. The robber asks Prachi to call her sister when she says she doesn't have a sister. The robbers then take Prachi away. Ranbir runs behind them. Ranbir then gets into a fight with robbers and saves Prachi.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Dec 28: Pragya's Anger Melts Down; Shahana Confronts Ranbir

Meanwhile, the other robbers get Pragya in the living room. Abhi comes there and tells the robbers to not touch Pragya. The robbers laugh at him and catch hold of him as well. Just when Pragya says don't hurt him. The robber pushes Pragya towards Abhi, he catches her. The robber then tries to hit Abhi. Abhi gets into a fight with the robbers. He hits the robbers when Pragya also start bashing the other goons. Abhi impressed by Pragya's skills looks at her and gives her a smile. Just then the police enter the living room and arrest the robbers.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Dec 25: Ranbir Confesses Prachi; Rhea Calls It A Fake Story

Meanwhile, the robbers have held Ranbir at gunpoint and are hitting him. Prachi tries to save Ranbir but fails. The police then come there and save everyone. Then Pragya gets the first-aid and applies ointment on Abhi's hand. Aliya asks Meera why isn't the one to apply the ointment when Meera says, she will always remain Meera because Pragya is Abhi's Radha. Aliya says I'm making you the Radha. She says is it too much for you to be the bahu of this house? If you pull up your socks you can be the Radha in the story. Meera breaks down and runs into her room. Abhi goes in to check on her. Abhi pacifies Meera when she starts crying and tells her that he will get engaged to her. Later, Aliya says that they will continue with Abhi and Meera’s engagement.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | Dec 22: Pragya Sees Abhi And Meera's Wedding Card

Pandit Ji asks Abhi if they will continue the engagement and Abhi says yes. Abhi then makes Meera wear the engagement ring. Meera says that the ring is loose but she'll make do with a thread to keep it in place for the time being. Dadi says that the ring was not made for Meera. Abhi then says it doesn't matter, and adds that it went to the person it belongs to looking at Pragya. Pragya in an emotional turmoil starts crying but tries to hold herself together. Eventually, the engagement ceremony comes to an end and everyone congratulates them. Pragya is in tears pretending to be okay with this engagement.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update December 18: Abhi Is Shot By A Goon

IMAGE CREDITS: Screenshot from the episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.