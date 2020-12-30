'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For December 29: Family Fights The Robbers At The Party

In Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, the whole family is seen initially enjoying the party. The robbers of the jewellery store are also in the party dressed as guests and workers. One of the robbers poses as a doctor as a part of their elaborate plan to steal the necklace that Meera is wearing. The family eventually fights the robbers together. See the details here.

Kumkum Bhagya written update December 29 episode

The Kumkum Bhagya December 29 episode starts with Abhi about to put a ring on Pragya’s finger. Just when Goga goes to Meera and gives her a juice and claims that Dadi has sent it as a part of a ritual and asks her to drink it. Meera gets dizzy upon drinking the juice. Aliya and Rhea hold Meera and ask for somebody to call the doctor.

Goga asks if anyone is a doctor from their guests. One of the robbers comes ahead and says that he is a doctor. He then asks Abhi to take Meera into her room. The robber then asks Goga to get the first aid kit from his car. Goga then gets the kit and gives it to a robber. Pragya sees a tattoo on the doctor’s hand and thinks to herself that she has seen the same tattoo elsewhere and tries to recall.

Meanwhile, the robber asks everyone to leave the room so that he can check Meera and give her the injection if needed. Everyone goes out. Meera wakes up and tells the doctor that she is all right and doesn’t want to take the injection. The robber says that she is weak and needs to take the injection. The robber then asks Meera to take out her necklace as it is very heavy. Meera doubts the doctor.

Outside Abhi asks Pragya why is she worried. Pragya tells him that she saw the same tattoo on the robber’s hand in the mall. Abhi says many people can have the same tattoo. Pragya insists that something is wrong and asks Abhi to check on Meera because she can feel it in her gut. Aaliya tells Pragya that everything is fine and asks her to stop with her stars and moon logic.

Meanwhile, Meera acts like she wants to puke and runs out. She informs everyone that the doctor and waiters are fraud and want to rob the necklace.

Pragya runs towards Meera. Meera throws the necklace towards Pragya and asks her to run. Pragya runs away from the robbers and hides the necklace in a flower pot. Pragya then goes in the balcony and closes the door. She then tells the robbers that she has the necklace, and she will never give it to them. Rhea goes to Pallavi’s house and informs them that the robbers from the jewellery store have come to their house. Pallavi and Dida get shocked. Everyone runs away from the hall to hide from the thieves while Aaliya, Abhi and Pragya fight them.

IMAGE CREDITS: Screenshot from the episode

