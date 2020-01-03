Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on January 02, 2020. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

The episode begins with Prachi asking Ranbir if he felt nervous about their encounter. Ranbir asks her for an answer and Prachi responds positively. To this Ranbir tells her that he wishes that her family and friends like him. He mentions that he takes the relationship extremely seriously.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 03 | Ranbir Goes To Prachi's House

They later move on to talk about loan pares and tells Ranbir to not take all the credit. Meanwhile, as Ranbir looks for a paper Prachi waits outside. Rhea plots a plan to tag tarnish Prachi’s reputation in the college by making an MMS clip. She further proceeds to say that she will make it viral in college for everyone to see. Sanju finds this idea fascinating.

Sanju asks if he could be the one to hug and kiss Prachi, to this Rhea tells him that she has other plans. She tells him that she will morph someone else’s face on and claim it to be a real video of Prachi. Rhea says she will be deeply hurt and then Sanju can make use of her vulnerability and may accept him. Bittu asks but what if Prachi clams that the girls in the video wasn’t her, to this Rhea assures him that people will only believe what they see.

Rhea gets a random boy and girl and introduces them to Bittu and Sanju. The boy and girl accept to making the video. However, Sanju asks Rhea to find similar-looking clothes to this Rhea assures him that she will find clothes and get it to them. Meanwhile, Ranbir decides to tell Rhea about his feelings for Prachi as he had proposed Rhea before. He takes upon the responsibility to clear things out and thus calls her, although Rhea tells him she is busy and will call him later.

Pragya looks at Abhi’s photograph and murmurs to herself that her daughter is in love with Ranbir and that he is a good guy. Meanwhile, Rhea steals Prachi’s clothes and thinks that no one can possibly save her now. She pledges to send a message to Prachi and bring her reputation down publically and win Ranbirs heart back.

