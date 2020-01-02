Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 02 | Ranbir Goes To Prachi's House

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on January 02, 2020. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya Written update for January 02, 2020

This episode begins with Aaryan and Ranbir arriving at Prachi's house. However, Ranbir feels nervous and tries to leave. Aaryan stops him and the two start arguing. Ranbir finally agrees to go and propose to Prachi and they go towards the house. Sarita behen opens the door and is happy to Ranbir. Ranbir gets nervous because everyone in the house was staring at him. Sarita behen tells him that they were all waiting for him and that further adds to his nervousness. Prachi then sees Ranbir and asks him why he came to her house. He is about to tell her that he loves her but is stopped by Aaryan. Prachi is then taken into her room by Sarita Behen.

Soon Prachi returns to the room and everyone else except her and Ranbir leave. Ranbir is too nervous to talk to Prachi properly, so she gets annoyed and leaves the room as well. Meanwhile, Rhea decides to meet Sanju, who just mocks her for not believing him when he told her that Ranbir loves Prachi. Rhea finally decides to team up with Sanju once again so that she can separate Ranbir from Prachi.

Aaryan thinks that Ranbir finally proposed to Prachi but Ranbir himself does not remember what he told her as he was drunk. Meanwhile, Rhea asks Sanju to come up with a plan so that no man will fall in love with Prachi, including Ranbir. However, Sanju tells Rhea that it is very difficult to ruin Prachi image as she is so perfect. Sanju's adoration for Prachi truly annoys Rhea. Back in the house, Ranbir goes to meet Prachi, who realizes that Ranbir is behaving differently than he did usually. The conversation between Ranbir and Prachi is interrupted by Pragya, but before leaving Ranbir asks Prachi to give him an answer to the question he had asked her previously. Prachi is confused as she does not recall any question, but decides to reply by saying yes.

