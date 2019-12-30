Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 30 | Rhea Warns Prachi Against Relationships

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 30, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya Written update for December 30, 2019

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 26 | Ranbir's Feelings For Prachi

In the last episode, Ranbir realized his love for Prachi and decided to propose to her. This episode starts with Aliya getting worried about Rhea leaving the house in a bad mood. Aliya tells Mira that she needs to take care of Rhea and support her even if she is wrong. Meanwhile, Ranbir is travelling to Prachi's house when he sees a wedding procession. Ranbir imagines his own marriage with Prachi and gets excited.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 25 | Ranbir Saves Prachi From Goons

Ranbir finally reaches Prachi's house and starts thinking about what to say to her. He then realizes the time and wonders how he will get inside the house. He does not want to knock or ring the doorbell as he does not want to disturb anyone. He then spots her through her bedroom window, but before calling out to her he realizes that he is drunk and cannot propose to her in this state.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 24 | Prachi Saves Ranbir

Ranbir then spots an angry Rhea entering Prachi's house. Rhea does not notice him and Ranbir decides to leave and return the next day when he is sober. Meanwhile, Rhea enters the house and tells Prachi that she needs to focus on her career and not think about men. She then warns Prachi against relationships and tells her that she should not get distracted. Prachi thinks that Rhea has gone crazy and just ignores her.

Ranbir is back at his house and is washing his face. He then ends up finding Rhea's photo in his cupboard and throws it on the floor. He then returns to the bathroom and that is when Rhea enters his room. Ranbir is still drunk, so when he comes out of his room, he sees Rhea and thinks that she is Prachi.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update December 27 | Ranbir Wants To Propose To Prachi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.