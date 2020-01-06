Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 06 | Rhea Decides To Make The Video Go Viral

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on January 06, 2020. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 06, 2020

The episode begins with Roslyn calling Rhea and asking her to check if the girl behind her was following her. After Rhea says that the girl is not following anyone, Roslyn tells Rhea to give her the money. Rhea gives Roslyn less money than she wanted, after which Roslyn threatens Rhea to you up or face the consequences.

Just then Prachi sees them and wonders why Roslyn had the same dupatta as her. Roslyn notices Prachi and then tells Rhea that Prachi was the girl following her. Rhea realized that Prachi noticed her due to the fact that she was wearing her dupatta. Prachi calls Sarita behen to ask her if she had ever made a duplicate of the dupatta she had given her, but Sarita behen tells her that she never did. This makes Prachi suspicious.

Roslyn later gives Prachi's clothes to Rhea. When Rhea sees Prachi coming, she trips her on purpose so that she falls down. However, Ranbir catches her before she falls and the two of them have a romantic moment. Seeing the love between Prachi and Ranbir enrages Rhea, who decides to make the video go viral.

She then goes to Prachi's house to return the clothes that she had previously stolen. However, when she opens the cupboard, she notices something falling down. Later, Sarita behen notices Rhea and thinks that she is a thief, after which she puts a blanket over Rhea to stop her from running. Meanwhile, Ranbir is with Prachi and Shahana in the car. He tries to talk to Prachi lovingly but Prachi is just getting irritated. Shahana notices this and asks Prachi about it.

Pragya notices that Rhea is about to be beaten up by Sarita behen. She comes and saves Rhea by telling Sarita behen that she is not a thief. Sarita behen then lets Rhea go and wonders what she was doing in Prachi's room. Pragya talks to Rhea lovingly, which makes Rhea second guess her plan to make Prachi's fake video viral. She decides to leave the house and escapes.

Ranbir then drops Prachi home. They both get out of the car and have a romantic moment. Ranbir then thinks of proposing to Prachi and falls to one knee. Prachi asks him why he is sitting and Ranbir decides that now is not the right time to propose to her.

He then says that he was tying his shoelace and Prachi gets annoyed. However, Rhea sees the two together and is reminded of the love between them. She is then enraged by this as she believes that Prachi is stealing away her love. A furious Rhea decides that she will make the video go viral after all. Rhea finally thinks that this will be the last meeting between Ranbir and Prachi.

