'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 14 | Sanju Plans His Revenge Against Prachi

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya released on January 14, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 14, 2020

The episode starts off with Prachi, Ranbir, Rhea, Abhi and Pragya looking for Sanju in a forest. Pragya gets injured during the search and Rhea promises her to find Sanju for her. Meanwhile, Abhi senses that Pragya is near him. At the same time, Prachi and Ranbir are looking for Sanju together.

Ranbir spots Sanju and catches ahold of him. Sanju confesses to Ranbir that he did not like the fact that Prachi loved him, which is why he plotted to make the fake video. Abhi, Rhea and Prachi also enter the scene but Sanju manages to keep them at bay by threatening to jump off the cliff behind him. Rhea then tells Sanju to jump, however, she is actually indirectly telling him about the river below that will break his fall.

But before Sanju can jump off, Abhi catches him and starts beating him up. Ranbir also joins in and the two soon thrash Sanju and force him to apologise to Prachi. However, Prachi merely slaps Sanju and says that she will never forgive him for what he has done. However, at that moment, Sanju grabs Prachi and then jumps off the cliff with her. Prachi manages to hold on to the railing bordering the cliff's edge and Ranbir and Abhi quickly pull her back up. But Sanju manages to escape with his life by falling into the river below.

Once he pulls himself out of the river, Sanju decides that he has had enough and that Prachi slapping him was the last straw. Sanju decides that he need to take his revenge and starts plotting against Prachi once more. Meanwhile, Prachi realizes that Pragya's foot is turning blue and asks Ranbir to take her to the hospital.

Once at the hospital, Ranbir and Prachi worry over Pragya's health. They breathe a sigh of relief when the doctor tells them that Pragya is fine and that they can take her home. Once he returns home, Ranbir is happy to find out that Vikram plans to invite Pragya and Prachi for the upcoming Lohri function.

