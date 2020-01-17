'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 17 | Aaliya Finds Abhi And Pragya Alone In A Room

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya released on January 17, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 17, 2020

The episode starts off with Abhi taking an injured Pragya inside a room. The two then have a heartfelt conversation, after which Pragya is reminded of her love for Abhi. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Aaryan finally enter the Lohri Party and spot Prachi and Shahana.

Ranbir realises that Prachi is talking to one of his collegemates named Tushar. Ranbir is enraged at this as Tushar was one of the guys who insulted Prachi before. Ranbir assumes that Tushar is insulting Prachi again and decides to intervene. However, when he gets close to them, he notices that Tushar is actually crying and apologising to Prachi. Prachi forgives him quickly and tells him to never repeat his mistake of insulting a girl without true cause.

Meanwhile, Aaliya spots Abhi and Pragya alone in a room. She immediately gets jealous and starts wondering why they are here. Abhi then leaves the room to pick up a call. That is when Aaliya comes into the room and starts insulting Pragya. Aaliya reveals to Pragya that the daughter she left behind already hates her and that she will never be welcome back into the Mehra Mansion. Pragya is truly hurt upon hearing this.

Back at the party, Prachi sees Ranbir flirting with Maya and starts to get jealous. Maya tells Ranbir that she can help him find the perfect girl for him. Meanwhile, Abhi returns to the room and realises that Pragya is gone. He scolds Aaliya for sending Pragya away and tells her that he wanted Pragya to meet her daughter Rhea. Rhea hears Abhi yelling at Aaliya and stops him from saying anything else to Aaliya by stepping between them.

