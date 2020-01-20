'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 20 | Purab Argues With Aaliya

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya released on January 20, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 20, 2020

The episode starts off with Aaliya plotting to make Rhea meet Pragya. She thinks that if Pragya burns her feet, then Abhi will certainly go to help her. If that happens, then Rhea will realize that Pragya is her mother and would question Pragya on why she only took one child with her, leaving Rhea behind. Aaliya thinks that this will breed animosity between the mother and daughter and would be the perfect way to hurt Pragya. She then hires a waiter to get some burning wood.

During the Lohri festival, the waiter throws burning coal next to Pragya's feet. Pragya eventually steps on the coal and burns her foot. Abhi picks her up but Pragya pushes him away, saying that if Rhea sees them, she would hate Pragya even more. Abhi is shocked by this statement and is told by Purab that Aaliya lied to Pragya, saying that Rhea hated her. Abhi wonders why Aaliya is plotting against Pragya.

Meanwhile, Maya and Ranbir enter a room and Maya tries to drug Ranbir by making him drink some spiked juice. He only takes a small sip and then starts talking about Prachi. Maya wonders when he will drink the entire glass and gets annoyed. She then tells him to drink some more juice, but once again Ranbir just takes a sip and starts talking about Prachi once more.

Back at the Lohri festival, Prachi and Shahana notice that Pragya is crying. The two ask her what is wrong but she refuses to tell them and says that she wants to return home. Aaliya shows up at the scene and Pragya tells her that she will only return once she has Rhea's love. As Pragya is leaving the festival, Abhi notices her and runs after her.

Purab then has an argument with Aaliya and asks her why she hurt Pragya. However, Aaliya just looks at Aryan and smiles. Once Purab leaves, Meera enters the scene and starts talking with Aaliya. The two argue about Pragya and Rhea looks at them from afar, wondering what they are discussing about.

