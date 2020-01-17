Naina Singh From Kumkum Bhagya Shows Fans How To Flaunt Bangs

Naina Singh is an Indian television actor and model who is currently working in the Hindi daily soap Kumkum Bhagya and portraying the role of Rhea Mehra. She is also the winner of MTV India Splitsvilla 10. Naina even managed to emerge as a finalist in Star Plus's India's Next Superstar. She was born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Naina Singh of Kumkum Bhagya fame shows fans how to style her fringes

Naina Singh looks both beautiful and cute in the pictures. The Kumkum Bhagya actor surely knows how to flaunt her bangs. The haircut and her fashion choices complement each other perfectly. Her bangs go well with every type of outfit she wears be it a gorgeous ankle long dress or top and mini skirt or a beautiful saree. She surely knows how to get the best out of her attire. The camera absolutely loves the actor.

In the series, there are several twists and turns. In Kumkum Bhagya, her character Rhea is planning and plotting against the lead couple Ranbir and Prachi. The show airs on Zee TV at 9 pm and is loved by several TV show watchers.

