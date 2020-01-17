The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Naina Singh From Kumkum Bhagya Shows Fans How To Flaunt Bangs

Television News

Naina Singh is a very attractive actor and her pictures online are the proof of it. She looks absolutely beautiful in bangs and carries them perfectly.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Naina Singh

Naina Singh is an Indian television actor and model who is currently working in the Hindi daily soap Kumkum Bhagya and portraying the role of Rhea Mehra. She is also the winner of MTV India Splitsvilla 10. Naina even managed to emerge as a finalist in Star Plus's India's Next Superstar. She was born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Mother On Mahira Sharma: "Teri Vali Maa Hi Layegi"

Naina Singh of Kumkum Bhagya fame shows fans how to style her fringes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naina Singh (@nonaberrry) on

Read Also: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan Reveal They Are Happy With Nickname 'Sartik'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naina Singh (@nonaberrry) on

Naina Singh looks both beautiful and cute in the pictures. The Kumkum Bhagya actor surely knows how to flaunt her bangs. The haircut and her fashion choices complement each other perfectly. Her bangs go well with every type of outfit she wears be it a gorgeous ankle long dress or top and mini skirt or a beautiful saree. She surely knows how to get the best out of her attire. The camera absolutely loves the actor.

Read Also: Who Is Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz? Here Is All You Need To Know About Him

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naina Singh (@nonaberrry) on

Read Also: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Kapil Sharma For Stalking Richa Chadha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naina Singh (@nonaberrry) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naina Singh (@nonaberrry) on

In the series, there are several twists and turns. In Kumkum Bhagya, her character Rhea is planning and plotting against the lead couple Ranbir and Prachi. The show airs on Zee TV at 9 pm and is loved by several TV show watchers.

Read Also: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Love, Himanshi Khurana, To Enter The Show As A Guest?

Read Also: Bigg Boss 13 Fan-made Video Collage Featuring Himanshi-Asim's Cute Moments Goes Viral

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POLICE: 24 HR DEADLINE TO AZAD
PAK PRAISES INDIAN JOURNALIST
SMRITI IRANI SLAMS AAP GOVT
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
PELOSI CALLS FACEBOOK 'SHAMEFUL'
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW