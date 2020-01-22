'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 22 | Aaliya Explains The Second Phase Of Her Plan

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya released on January 22, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 22, 2020

The episode starts off with Maya telling everyone that Ranbir forcibly took her into the room. Rhea defends Ranbir and says that he would never do something like this. Prachi also adds in, saying that Ranbir is from a good family and would never hurt a girl. Vikram and Abhi try to bail out Ranbir but are unable to do so as the court is closed.

Meanwhile, Pallavi is being consoled by Beeji, when Abhi and Vikram return home. The two explain to Pallavi that they were not able to bail out Ranbir due to the court being closed. Abhi then promised Pallavi that he will bail out Ranbir tomorrow. Rhea asks about Aaliya's whereabouts and finds out that she is in her room. Rhea then leaves the scene to go talk to Aaliya.

Pragya is crying over the fact that her daughter hates her. She decides that she will never return to that house unless she is invited by her own daughter. Prachi and Shahana enter the house and tell Pragya that Ranbir was arrested. Pragya then learns of how Maya accused Ranbir of attacking her. She is shocked at this revelation and decides to meet Ranbir.

Later, Pragya enters the police station and tells Ranbir that she knows he is innocent. She adds that sometimes, good people suffer in life, but they always get through the hard times. Ranbir then asks her if Prachi trusts him as well and Pragya tells him that Prachi would never doubt him.

Meanwhile, Rhea is talking with Aaliya. She tells Aaliya that Ranbir has been arrested, then adds that Prachi defended Ranbir as well, making their plan a failure. However, Aaliya tells her that the plan is not complete yet. She reveals that the second phase of their plan will begin tomorrow when Ranbir is bailed out of jail.

The next day, Vikram and Abhi bail Ranbir out of jail. They then argue with the inspector, telling him that Ranbir is innocent and that the girl is lying. However, their lawyer stops them from arguing any further. Ranbir then comes out of prison cell and Abhi continues to talk of Ranbir's innocence to the inspector.

Rhea goes to meet Maya and explains the second phase of their plan to her. Rhea tells her that she needs to die if the plan is to work. Maya is shocked by this statement and refuses, but Rhea asks her to listen to the entire plan first. Rhea tells her that she needs to commit fake suicide in order for the plan to proceed. According to Rhea, if Maya pretends to kill herself in front of Prachi, then Prachi will end hating Ranbir and will think that he is truly guilty.

At the same time, Ranbir is being driven back home by Vikram. That is when he notices Maya's house and tells Vikram to stop. Ranbir asks Vikram to stay in the car and he then goes to ask Maya why she falsely accused him. Abhi notices that their car has stopped and asks Vikram what is wrong. Vikram tells him that Ranbir has gone to talk to Maya. Abhi panics and thinks that Maya will get him arrested again.

Rhea and Maya are still arguing about the plan when the doorbell rings. Rhea decides to open the door but Maya quickly jumps in front of her and pushes Rhea behind the door. Maya sees Ranbir and asks him what he wants. Ranbir then argues with Maya and asks her why she lied about him. Abhi quickly shows up and pulls Ranbir away from Maya's house, telling him that if he goes to Maya, she would just accuse him again with something else.

