'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 21 | Maya Gets Ranbir Arrested

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya released on January 21, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 21, 2020

The episode starts with Ranbir getting dizzy after drinking the spiked juice given to him by Maya. Maya gives Ranbir another spiked drink and Ranbir accepts it. Ranbir starts to feel really dizzy and is about to pass out. That is when Maya tells him that she knows that he loves Prachi. Ranbir realizes that he has been drugged and asks Maya why she is doing this. She reveals to him that she has been paid to ruin his image and then Ranbir passes out.

Rhea and Aaliya enter the room and asks Maya how anyone would believe that she was attacked by Ranbir as he was passed out. Maya then grabs Ranbir's hand and scratches herself with his nails. She also messes up her lipstick, then tells them that people will now believe that she was attacked. Rhea feels bad about doing this to Ranbir, but Aaliya convinces her that the results will be beneficial to them.

Meanwhile, Abhi stops Pragya from leaving the Lohri festivities. The two have a romantic moment but Pragya says that she cannot stay. She stops a cab and leaves the party, leaving behind a mournful Abhi. A while later, Maya walks out of the room with a blanket draped over her, asking for help. Everyone is shocked to see her in such a state and people ask her what happened.

Maya then tells everyone that someone tried to assault her and says that the man was Ranbir Kohli. The manager decides to call the police but Rhea does not want to get Ranbir arrested, so she convinces the manager to stop. Prachi realizes that she had seen Ranbir with Maya. Meanwhile, Aaliya asks Rhea to let the police come otherwise, the whole plan would go to waste. She adds that Ranbir will be free within two hours but he needs to get arrested for him to realize that Rhea is his true love.

The police finally arrive at the scene and the manager tells them that the man is still unconscious in the room. The police then wake Ranbir up and arrest him. Prachi tells Shahana that she had spotted Ranbir with Maya. She then says that Ranbir was drunk and must have made a mistake. Abhi, Vikram and everyone else is shocked when they see Ranbir being escorted out by the police officers.

The inspector brings Ranbir to the police station, where Ranbir pleads that he was innocent. The inspector tells him that he was not in his right mind and that no girl will accuse anyone without cause. Abhi, Prachi and the rest of the family enter the police station and argue with the police. Soon the media arrives at the scene and try to click Ranbir's picture but are stopped by Prachi. The episode ends with Ranbir asking Maya to tell the truth, but instead, she tells everyone there that she was forcibly dragged into the room by Ranbir.

