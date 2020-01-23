'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 23 | Both Rhea And Prachi Defend Ranbir

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya released on January 23, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

The episode starts off with Abhi pulling Ranbir away from Maya's house. Meanwhile, Rhea is horrified when she realizes that she was almost spotted by Ranbir. Rhea decides to leave Maya's house after she explains the plan to her. Ranbir wants to return to work but his mother is against it. However, Abhi supports him, saying that everyone will think he is guilty if he hides. Rhea returns to the house and tells Aaliya how she was almost seen by Ranbir. She also tells Aaliya that Maya refused to go ahead with the fake suicide plan.

Aaliya tells Rhea that she has an important business call, after which she will solve Rhea's problems. Once Rhea leaves Aaliya's room, she spots Ranbir getting ready for office. She goes to Ranbir and tries to console him, saying that she knows he is innocent. Ranbir tells her that he deserves this for behaving like a playboy and then hugs her for supporting him. Rhea interprets this hug as Ranbir falling in love with her again.

Once Ranbir leaves, Rhea calls Maya and offers her more money to conduct the fake suicide plan. Meanwhile, when Ranbir reaches the office, all the female staff back away from him. However, Prachi comes to his defence and tries to prove his innocence. Ranbir thanks Prachi for defending him, but Prachi is mad at him for not listing to her when she told him to stay away from Maya. Prachi adds that she trusts Ranbir and knows that he would never do anything wrong.

