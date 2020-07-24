'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | July 23, 2020: Prachi Proves Maya's Love For Rahul

In the last episode of , Beeji and Pallavi asks Mr Chaubey to pay their shopping bills. Mr Chaubey asks if they are demanding dowry from them. Mr Chaubey says to Mrs Chaubey that whoever asks for dowry, he will not agree. People around there start appreciating him and chants slogans in his name, Mr Chaubey gets happy and puts allegations on Beeji and Pallavi, and says that he will fiKumkum Bhagyale FIR against them. Prachi comes there and tells that they didn’t ask for dowry, and he is blaming them just to win the election, while Maya comes and asks her to mind her language. Now see what happened next in the latest episode of 23rd July of Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: July 23, 2020

The episode of Kumkum Bhagya started with Prachi asking Mr Chaubey to prove that Beeji and Pallavi asked for dowry. Maya comes there and shouts on Prachi, while Prachi says that, is it right that your dad is talking to ladies in such a bad manner. A boy comes there to inform Mr Chaubey that the salesgirl, Roshni is admitted to the mental asylum, and Mr Chaubey says that is not right to raise hand on girls, but it is not written anywhere that they shall not be punished. Mr Chaubey then asks his wife to do his work and Mrs Chaubey also recalls his words to warn Prachi to stay away from Ranbir. Pallavi tells Mrs Chaubey that they didn’t tell him anything, and Beeji also says that he is threatening to kill us. Mrs Chaubey requests them and asks them to leave the matter. Prachi goes to Ranbir and tells him everything, but Maya says she will not listen to anything against her Papa. Prachi tries to provoke Maya and speaks badly about Maya’s past with Rahul. Maya gets angry and tells that she will not hear anything against Rahul. While Mrs Chaubey comes and takes Maya from there.

Prachi and Ranbir notice that Maya cares for Rahul, and she also said that she can’t hear anything against Rahul. Prachi says it means that she loves him. Mrs Chaubey comes to Pallavi and says that they are friends now, which makes Pallavi confused. Pallavi jokingly says that she hates her daughter, and Maya comes there. Pallavi also tells Maya that the dress she is wearing doesn’t suit her, and acts like she has become her mother-in-law. Listening to all these sarcastic jokes, Mrs Chaubey says to Pallavi, that even her mood seems to be bad like Maya’s Papa. Ranbir and Prachi come to Maya, and Prachi asks Maya to give her bags to Ranbir as the women’s queue is long. Prachi tells Ranbir to come fast and hear secretly, what Maya feels for Rahul, while they will talk.

Prachi says to Maya that, Saloni had shown her pictures with Rahul, and they look good with each other. Prachi asks her that why did Rahul leave her? Maya says he didn’t leave her and was serious about her, and she also loves him. Ranbir hears Maya and comes there. Prachi says that she has sent Aryan behind Rahul to get his address. Aryan follows Rahul and with a lot of struggle tries to take a selfie with him. Aaryan calls Prachi to inform about Rahul’s house, and he says that they will go to Rahul’s house along with Shahana. The episode ends with Ranbir saying that three people shall not go.

Precap: Abhi and Pragya meet in the lift and get emotional seeing each other. They have a hug and get teary eyes.

