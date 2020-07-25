'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | July 24, 2020: Rahul Rejects Ranbir & Prachi's Plan

In the last episode, Prachi says to Maya that, Saloni had shown her pictures with Rahul, and they look good with each other. Maya and Prachi talk to each other, Ranbir hears Maya and comes there. Prachi says that she has sent Aryan behind Rahul to get Rahul’s address. Aryan follows Rahul and with a lot of struggle gets his address and informs Prachi about Rahul’s house. To know what happened next, read ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update - July 24, 2020

The episode of Kumkum Bhagya started with Pragya asking Prachi to speak up about what’s bothering her, and she tells her that Maya does not love Ranbir, and she is doing this to move on from her previous relationship with Rahul. Prachi says that she wants to help Ranbir as he can get into a problem if he marries her, and listening to this Pragya says that you have to help Ranbir until he is out of his problem. Prachi praises her mom for increasing her strength, while on the other side, Maya asks her mother whether she remembers Rahul? Mrs Chaubey says he is not a good guy, and she has to forget that kind of person.

To find out about Rahul, Aryan along with Prachi, Ranbir and Shahana, goes to his place. Ranbir asks Aryan to keep the car ready so that if anything goes wrong they can leave quickly, while Prachi says we have to find if Rahul loved Maya or not. Ranbir and Prachi proceed towards Rahul's home and introduce themselves as Maya friends, and Rahul asks them the purpose of their visit. Ranbir and Prachi ask him if he has met Maya, and Rahul says yes but we didn’t talk properly as her dad had advised him against it.

Rahul says that Mr Chaubey also framed Rahul’s father in a bribery case and put him jail, and hence he is escaping from Mr Chaubey and staying at his friend’s place. Ranbir asks Rahul if Maya knows all of this that happened with Rahul and what Mr Chaubey did it. Rahul refuses and says that he loves her like his family and never cheated on her. He also wishes that he hopes Maya would have known about all this.

Rahul asks Ranbir and Maya how can he help them? Prachi informs Rahul about Maya’s marriage and also requests him to express his love. If he does that, she will break her marriage to stay with him, and even he will get his love. But, Rahul doesn’t listen to them and says that why will he break her marriage and he then throws them out.

Ranbir and Prachi then reach home and inform about their plan to their families. Listening to the plan, Pragya says it is risky but marriage cannot happen with warnings, as it is the wish of God and love. While saying this Pragya reminisces her moments with Abhi and says true love will make a person feel it without any proposal. Pragya also thinks that Ranbir and Prachi will unite if Ranbir truly loves Prachi. Pallavi and Vikram fight very funnily while they discuss a plan for Maya. Ranbir, Pallavi and Vikram think that it would be great if Ranbir enters the Sangeet ceremony and Maya cancels the wedding.

