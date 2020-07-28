'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 27, 2020: Prachi Convinces Rahul

In the last episode, Ranbir and Prachi reach home and inform about their plan to their families. After listening to the plan, Pragya says that the plan is risky but marriage cannot happen with warnings, as marriages are the wish of God and love. While saying this Pragya reminisces her moments with Abhi. While Pallavi and Vikram fight very funnily, they discuss a plan for Maya. Ranbir, Pallavi, and Vikram think that it would be great if Ranbir arrives at the Sangeet ceremony and Maya cancels the wedding. While Rahul thinks that, if this happens, then his marriage will happen with Prachi. To see what happened next, read ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update - July 27, 2020

The episode of Kumkum Bhagya started with Pallavi talking to Beeji about the guests who have come for Sangeet, and she replies that they are all Mrs. Chaubey’s guests. Pallavi and Beeji talk to each other and think of the marriage getting canceled and also praise Ranbir. Pallavi also thinks where is Prachi, as she feels that if she had been here then would have handled everything very well. In the meantime, Prachi and Shahana come to Rahul’s bedroom, and Rahul gets shocked seeing them there. He asks them who are they, Prachi makes him remember about the previous day when she had been at his place with Ranbir.

On the other hand, Ranbir thinks of Prachi and smiles. Maya comes to Ranbir, but Ranbir asks her to meet Maa, as he remembers that Pallavi had told that she will slap Maya. Mr. Chaubey, his wife, and Dushyant come there, and everyone greets each other. While Pallavi takes Maya to show the room. Dushyant then asks where is Ranbir, and Ranbir thinks they will come and torture him now.

Prachi and Shahana inform Rahul that he was drunk and must have left the door open, and hence they came inside. Rahul asks them about Maya, while Prachi invites him for Maya’s Sangeet. Rahul refuses to come, but Prachi asks him to support her, otherwise who will do it. She tries to provoke Rahul and tells that if he can see Maya going with someone else, and he says no. Prachi also tells Rahul that Maya is in depression and can do anything wrong, and it's better he comes there takes Maya from there, else run away with Maya. Even, Rahul says that he cannot let Maya marry someone else and agrees to come with them. Prachi and Shahana get happy. Prachi informs Ranbir as he was calling her, and tells that they will bring Rahul, which makes Ranbir happy.

On the other side, Sarita Behen and Pragya talk to each other, and Sarita Behen asks Pragya that who was that man in Mehrauli house? Pragya answers Sarita Behen that he was Prachi’s father and tells that he was drunk and that’s why she brought him here. Sarita Behen says that Mr. Mehra and she is a good pair. But, Pragya says that Mr. Mehra will get a good girl. On the other hand, Abhi comes to Vikram and says that, what has happened to Ranbir’s choice, and he cannot stay here and watch this Sangeet ceremony. And Vikram says to Abhi that does he think he knows Ranbir more than him, Abhi says that he should have a good bonding with his sons. They continue talking to each other and argue on who knows Ranbir more and loves him more. Vikram says that now he has to prove his love for Ranbir. Abhi advises him to be his friend and not a father all the time, then only he will share something with you. And after that, Vikram thinks that he already has good bonding with his sons.

On the other hand, Prachi and Shahana come back home and tell that they have brought the groom for Maya and convinced Rahul. Prachi decides to get a gift, as their visit shall look genuine. Sarita Behen asks her to buy from the mall. Pragya says, she will go and bring. Vikram tells Dushyant that Abhi had gone to the mall and he then sees Prachi and Shahana coming there. Looking at them, Dushyant asks Mr. Chaubey if he saw her and tells that because of her mom, they were in jail. And hence, he feels that Maya’s marriage can be canceled because of her.

Precap: Abhi and Pragya hug and get emotional in the mall. Allah Wariyan plays in the background…

