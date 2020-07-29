Kumkum Bhagya Written Update July 28, 2020: Pragya & Abhi Get Stuck In A Lift

The episode starts with Pragya entering the mall and looking at a doll in a gift shop. She gets emotional and reminisces about how Kiara asks her to buy the doll and recalls her moments with Abhi. In the meantime, Pragya’s old friend Kammu suddenly comes there and also asks her about Prachi. Pragya and her friend talk to each other, but Kammu however runs to take a selfie with Abhi after noticing him.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update - July 28, 2020

After taking a selfie with Abhi, Kammu also requests her to take a selfie with her friend as she used to sing his personal collection that he has never released. Abhi gets amused and they go to the shop to look for Pragya, but she has already left from there. Meanwhile, Abhi also notices the same doll and recalls his moments with Kiara. After turning back, he also notices Pragya there and follows her. At Ranbir’s house, Dushyant takes Mr. and Mrs. Choubey aside, and ask them is they really care for Maya. And they reply that she is their only child and they are alive because of her. Dushyant then tells him that Prachi is after Ranbir and doesn’t want him and Maya to get married. Hence, Dushyant says to Mrs. Choubey that she should go and talk to Prachi and explain her nicely, otherwise, he knows what to do of that girl.

While, Ranbir sees Prachi and relaxes that as she is here now, Shahana starts teasing Ranbir and Prachi. While Ranbir stops her, and Shahana tells Ranbir what happened at Rahul’s house. Mrs. Choubey then arrives there and asks Prachi to come with her as she wants to talk to her. Shahana is worried for Prachi and wishes that Pragya should have been here, but Ranbir assures her that everything will be alright.

In the mall, Pragya enters the lift while Abhi stops the lift with his foot and enters the lift, which makes Pragya surprised. Abhi hugs Pragya and even she hugs him tightly. Abhi kisses her and both of them get emotional while shedding happy tears. Abhi coughs when the lift opens and someone sees them, but looking at them, they leave. With the lift’s gate closing again, he once again hugs Pragya. On the other hand, Mrs. Choubey warns Prachi and they get into a heated argument, while Mrs. Choubey asks her why she wants to break Ranbir and Maya’s marriage. Mrs. Choubey further asks Prachi to fix a meeting of her mother (Pragya) with her, so that they can talk. As she wants to warn her about the consequences if they won’t follow their wishes.

Meanwhile, Pragya and Abhi get stuck inside the lift and accuse each other of not attending the calls, however, both say that they hadn’t received any call from others. Pragya accuses Abhi of being angry with her while telling him that now she doesn’t want to talk to him. Pragya notices that the lift is not moving to which Abhi says that it got stuck. Prachi asks Mrs. Choubey, that what exactly is the matter, and then she tells that Prachi is a normal girl, and Maya is from a political family, and they are capable of doing anything to get her out of Ranbir’s life. Prachi clarifies that she is not afraid of her political family, and also adds that she should stay away from her family and she will do the same in return. Mrs. Choubey tells her that it’s her last warning or else she will be separated from her family. Prachi says that she isn’t scared and leaves the room.

On the other hand, Pragya and Abhi fight with each other, and then the lift gets stuck. Pragya gets tensed and asks Abhi what to do as the lift got stuck. Abhi very cutely blames himself for all the problems and asks that they should fight. And the episode ends with Pragya shouting at Abhi very cutely.

