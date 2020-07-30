'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 29, 2020: Prachi Won't Break Her Relation With Ranbir

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi clarifies to Mrs Chaubey that she is not afraid of her political family, and also adds that she should stay away from her family and she will do the same in return. On the other hand, Pragya and Abhi fight with each other, when the lift gets stuck. Pragya gets tensed and asks Abhi what to do as the lift got stuck. Abhi very cutely blames himself for all the problems and asks that they should fight. To see what happened next here is a written update of Kumkum Bhagya 29th July 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update July 29, 2020

The episode started with Pragya and Abhi banging the lift door for help. And listening to them, a supervisor of that floor comes to their aid. Abhi informs him that they are stuck inside the lift, and then he goes to call a mechanic. Abhi and Pragya fight with each other, and Pragya says that she doesn’t want to talk to him because she does not want them to fight and create more bad memories as they already have had enough. Abhi asks Pragya that why doesn’t she pick up his call, but Pragya says that he didn’t call her. Abhi tries to show Pragya her number in his phone, and then Pragya takes his phone and says that it’s not her number.

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | July 24, 2020: Rahul Rejects Ranbir & Prachi's Plan

While at Ranbir’s Sangeet ceremony, Ranbir asks Prachi what did Mrs Chaubey tell her, and Prachi informs him that she is trying to threaten her. And she also wants to break her relationship with Ranbir. Ranbir questions Mrs Chaubey, and she says that she is aware that he loves Prachi but it’s better for both of them if they break their relationship. Ranbir asks Prachi if she wants to break their relation, but Prachi refuses. Mrs Chaubey warns them again and leaves from there, while Prachi says to Ranbir that, now only one solution is left for this problem and that’s Rahul. Prachi tells Ranbir that if this happens, then two lovers will get united.

Beeji tells Pallavi that she has made a plan to break this marriage. She asks Pallavi to start fighting with her when she is talking to Maya's mother. Ranbir and Prachi walk very fast and accidentally a drink spills on Meera. Ranbir apologizes to her and then Meera informs him that Maya's uncle is searching for her. Ranbir gets angry but Prachi reassures him and takes Meera with her to clean her saree. Meera asks Prachi what is going on, and she says that they have a plan to stop this marriage. She tries to narrate her plan, but Meera stops her.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update July 28, 2020: Pragya & Abhi Get Stuck In A Lift

Abhi gets shocked knowing it’s not Pragya's number, and then they realize that they both have wrong numbers of each other. As they are about to share the right number, the light goes off in the lift. Pragya notices that Abhi still gets scared of darkness, but acts like he is fine. Pragya calms Abhi down and tells him to talk with her continuously so that he can forget his fear. And then while talking, Abhi and Pragya rewind their old moments.

On the other side, Vikram calls Aryan and tells him to meet Mr Chaubey’s family. Aryan doesn’t want to do so, but Vikram says that he is planning to teach their family a lesson; hence, wants Aryan to manage Mr Chaubey's family for sometime. While in the mall, the supervisor informs the manger that two people are stuck in the lift, and he calls a technician. At Ranbir’s house, Aryan goes and meets Dushyant and his brother, and offers them juices. Dushyant then praises him saying he is the one who he likes more from Ranbir’s family and he also suggests a match from their family who stays in village. Listening to this, Aryan gets shocked and announces that Shahana is his girlfriend. Shahana listens to him and gets angry. She leaves from there and then Aryan goes behind her, explaining how Dushyant wants him to marry some girl from their village. And hence, he used Shahana’s name to escape from the situation.

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update July 27, 2020: Prachi Convinces Rahul

Mrs Chaubey comes there, and Dushyant asks what happened. Mrs Chaubey informs them that she doesn’t think Prachi will break her friendship with Ranbir. Ranbir listens to her and feels happy thinking Prachi won’t break their friendship. In the meantime, Beeji comes there and asks Mrs Chaubey to come with her to meet their relatives. In the lift, Abhi asks Pragya why did she leave him even though she understood every situation of him. Then, Pragya says that "the wife in her is understanding, but at that time the mom in her got angry". She also says that she really wishes that moment never happened in their life. Both get sad reminiscing their moments with Kiara and the episode ends.

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update | July 23, 2020: Prachi Proves Maya's Love For Rahul

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.