Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 02, 2020: Maya Falls For Ranbir

March 02, 2020's episode, begins with Prachi and Ranbir stuck in the library together. Prachi tries to think of a way to escape, but Ranbir tells her that the whole college would leave within 10 mins and that they would be stuck in the library all night long. Ranbir then holds on to Prachi's hand and the two share a romantic moment.

Kumkum Bhagya written update March 02, 2020

Prachi asks Ranbir to promise her that he will never get married to Maya. Ranbir, in turn, asks her why she cares so much. But Prachi is unable to tell him the truth and stays silent. Meanwhile, Maya and Rhea continue their argument outside. Maya tells Rhea that she will get married to Ranbir and that no one can stop her. Maya also threatens Rhea, telling her that if she pushes her luck, she will tell everyone the truth and will ruin Aaliya reputation as well.

Maya tells Rhea that she cannot do anything and that she will get married to Ranbir soon. Once Maya leaves, a distraught Rhea goes to her friends and tells them what happened. Back in the library, Prachi keeps banging on the library door. Finally, a peon hears the loud noise and goes to investigate, opening the door to the library. Prachi accidentally hits her head on the edge of the door as it opens, but she still manages to get out. Ranbir followers her out, ignoring the confused peon.

Ranbir quickly stops Prachi to check if she injured herself. Rhea sees Prachi and Ranbir together and gets even more envious. She tells her friends that she not only failed to get rid of Prachi but she also made another girl fall in love with Ranbir.

When Prachi returns home, Shahana tries to make her confess her love for Ranbir. But Prachi managed to avoid her and ignores her questions. Ranbir returns home and thinks aloud about how he will propose to Prachi. Pallavi overhears him and tells him to go ahead with the proposal, however, she thinks that Ranbir is planning to propose to Rhea, not Prachi.

