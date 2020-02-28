Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 28, 2020: Rhea Slaps Maya

February 28, 2020's episode, begins with Prachi worrying over Ranbir. She is sure that Ranbir will have to marry Maya, but Sarita Behen assures her that that will never happen, as Abhi is looking out for Ranbir. Sarita Behen then gives Prachi an idea, telling her that she should ask Ranbir to confess his love for Maya. Then, when Maya's guard is down, she will easily confess to lying about Ranbir. Sarita tells Prachi to record this moment as evidence to exonerate Ranbir. Prachi likes this idea and decides that she will go through with it.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Ranbir tells his friends that Maya is a fraud and that he will never marry her. However, Prachi comes to him and tells him Sarita Behen's new plan. Ranbir is hesitant to go through with the plan but Prachi assures him that it will work. At the same time, Rhea is trying to contact Maya. She then learns that Maya is in her college and decides to go and confront her.

Prachi explains the whole plan to Ranbir and tells him to go confess his love for Maya. She then tells him to ask Maya about the case and to make her confess the truth. Ranbir decides to follow the plan and goes to meet Maya, which Prachi hides and gets ready to record the confession.

Ranbir meets Maya and starts flirting with her. He takes her to the library and tells her that he is willing to marry her, as she both cool and beautiful. Maya is confused by Ranbir's sudden affection but does not suspect his plan. Ranbir then tells Maya that he wants no secrets between them. He reveals to her that his first true love was Prachi. Prachi overhears this but thinks that Ranbir is just acting, and does not believe his confession.

However, before Ranbir can get a confession out of Maya, she leaves the library. Ranbir is disappointed by the plan's failure and goes to meet Prachi. Once the two meet, they decide to leave the library but realize that they have been locked in. They try to escape but are unable to and they do not even have their smartphones with them. Ranbir and Prachi then start yelling for help.

Meanwhile, Maya runs into Rhea and the two start arguing. Rhea commands Maya to refuse Ranbir's proposal, however, Maya tells Rhea that Ranbir has agreed to marry her and that she is also happy with their pairing. Rhea is enraged upon hearing this and slaps Maya.

