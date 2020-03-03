Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 03, 2020: Mr Choubey Threatens Ranbir's Family

March 03, 2020's episode, starts with Ranbir spending some time with his family. Suddenly, Mr Choubey enters the house and presents the family with the pre-marriage Shagun. Ranbir pretends to accept the Shagun and tells Mr Choubey that everything is fine. Prachi enters the house at the same time and sees Maya's parents and Ranbir accepting the Shagun.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update for March 03, 2020

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 28, 2020: Rhea slaps Maya

Rhea also enters the scene and is shocked to see Maya's parents. Mr Choubey indirectly threatens Ranbir and his family by telling them that he needs to buy some bullets to shoot during the wedding ceremony. He then tells them that the marriage will happen, by hook or by crook. Maya's mother also invites Prachi to attend the wedding.

Once Maya's parents leave, Rhea blames Prachi for Ranbir's troubles and tells her that it was her plan that led to this situation. Even Pallavi joins in and starts blaming Prachi for Ranbir's problems. Pallavi tells Prachi that if she had not asked Ranbir to confess to Maya, then none of this would have happened. However, Ranbir defends Prachi and tells his family that it was actually his plan, and that Prachi only supported him.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 26, 2020: Ranbir has to marry Maya?

Vikram stops the argument and says that he also trusts Prachi. Prachi then leaves and Pallavi tells Rhea that they will stop Ranbir's marriage. Pallavi also says that she wants Rhea to stay with Ranbir and that she wants them to get married. Ranbir meets Prachi in office and asks her to not avoid him, as he feels bad whenever she stops speaking to him.

Meanwhile, Dadi wonders why Pallavi is supporting Rhea. She also suspects that Pallavi wants Rhea to marry Ranbir. Dadi confronts Pallavi, who states that Prachi is troublesome while Rhea is a good influence on Ranbir. Pallavi also claims that Rhea is perfect for Ranbir. After this conversation, Dadi is convinced that Pallavi wants Rhea to be her daughter-in-law.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 27, 2020: Abhi plans to save Ranbir

Prachi reveals that she feels guilty about taking Ranbir to the hotel. She tells him that if she had not forced him to go to the hotel, then he would not be in his current predicament. However, Ranbir reassures her and tells her that it was his idea to propose to Maya, so this problem was actually his own fault. Meanwhile, Maya's mother sees Rhea's necklace and asks Maya where she got it from. Maya lies and tells her mother that Ranbir gave it to her on a date.

Maya also states that she is happy about getting married to Ranbir. She feels like she hit a jackpot by getting married to a rich guy like Ranbir. Maya also wonders if Ranbir will ever fall in love with her, but she resolves to win his heart after marriage. Meanwhile, Ranbir tells Prachi that he wants her in his life as she gives him hope and courage. Prachi learns that she holds a special place in Ranbir's life and once again realises that she loves him.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 02, 2020: Maya falls for Ranbir

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.