'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 13, 2020: Ranbir Drinks Bhang Meant For Maya

Kumkum Bhagya's March 13, 2020, episode starts off with Dadi asking Pragya to play Holi. However, Pragya refuses to tell Dadi the real reason and stays silent. At the same time, Vikram also asks Abhi why he refuses to play Holi. Abhi reveals that he will only play Holi with his wife.

Suddenly, someone accidentally throws colour on Abhi. Abhi is annoyed and retaliated by throwing a plate full of Holi colours. The plate accidentally hits Pragya, whose face gets covered by the Holi colours. Abhi and Pragya do not recognise each other due to the colours and Abhi walk away from the scene. Pragya breaks down and starts crying as she did not want to celebrate Holi without Abhi.

Meanwhile, Maya meets Prachi and taunts her for hanging out with Ranbir. Maya accuses Prachi of only loving Ranbir's money and status. Maya then gets angry and Prachi and warns her to stay away from Ranbir. Prachi gets annoyed and tells Maya that Ranbir is only marrying her as her father, Mr Coubey, is blackmailing him. At that moment, Ranbir calls up Maya and asks her to come to his room.

Maya agrees to meet Ranbir, then she turns to Prachi and tells her that she will get married to Ranbir no matter what. Later, Meera notices Pragya and goes to talk with her. At the same time, some colour goes into Prachi's eye. Ranbir notices this and goes to help her. Dadi sees Ranbir's affection for Prachi and wants them to be together.

Ranbir takes Prachi to his room, where he helps her clean her eyes. Aaliya walks by and notices the two of them together. She then gets mad and Prachi and thinks that she is trying to steal Ranbir away from Rhea. Later, Ranbir tells Prachi that he called Maya to his room to get her drunk.

Meanwhile, Pragya goes inside the house to wash off the colours from her face. She then hears Abhi's voice but thinks that she is imagining him as she misses him. Abhi finally spots Mr Choubey and decides to go meet him. Dadi and Prachi tell Ranbir to mix Bhang in Maya's drink, but Ranbir tells them that he will never do something wrong with a girl. An annoyed Dadi then mixes the Bhang herself. However, when Maya arrives, the two drinks get switched. Ranbir then accidentally drinks the Bhang himself.

