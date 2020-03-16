'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 16, 2020: Ranbir Confesses To Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya's March 16, 2020, episode starts with Ranbir accidentally drinking the Bhang meant for Maya. Ranbir does not know that the drink is spiked and quicky gets drunk. He then starts dancing with Maya in a drunken stupor.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 16, 2020

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya March 13, 2020 preview: Abhi-Pragya reunite at Holi party

Prachi sees Ranbir dancing with Maya and starts to get jealous. Soon, she is unable to see the two together and steps up to separate them. Ranbir, still drunk, does not realize that Maya is away from him and he starts dancing with Prachi instead. An annoyed Prachi then forcefully pulls Ranbir away from the party.

Maya is enraged with Prachi pulls Ranbir away from her. Maya decides to follow and confront Prachi. However, before she can reach Prachi, Pallavi walks in front of her and offers her a drink. The drink is also spiked with Bhang and Pallavi runs away the moment Maya drinks it. Maya then runs after Prachi, planning to teach her a lesson for coming between her and Ranbir's romantic moment.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' March 12, 2020 preview: Meera to find out Abhi and Pragya's relationship?

Meanwhile, Abhi and Vikram spot Mr Choubey and decide to catch up to him. Vikram asks Abhi to threaten Mr Coubey to get rid of him. He also tells Abhi to force Mr Choubey to stay away from his family. However, Abhi tells Vikram to talk to Mr Choubey himself if he wants to use threats. Vikram is reluctant to talk to Mr Choubey, so Abhi says that he will use his own method to talk to Mr Choubey.

Abhi and Vikram learn that Mr Choubey is in the guest room. However, once they enter the room, the realise that Mr Choubey is too drunk to talk. Abhi then gets mad and Vikram and tells him that he always ruins his moment with Pragya. Meanwhile, Pragya is also missing Abhi.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 12, 2020: Pragya plans to get Maya drunk

At the same time, Prachi is yelling at Ranbir for dancing with Maya. She tells him that she is here to help him, but he always loses control near women. However, a drunk Ranbir tells Prachi that he does not love Maya. He then confesses his feeling to Prachi and tells her that he loves her. He also asks her if she loves him. Prachi is shocked to hear this sudden confession and runs away without giving Ranbir an answer.

A confused Prachi decides to tell her mother about Ranbir's confession. However, Pallavi shows up at the scene and drags Prachi to Ranbir's room. There they find a drunk Maya who starts rambling without control. Maya then asks Prachi if she loves Ranbir, as she always sticks by him.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 13, 2020: Ranbir drinks Bhang meant for Maya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.