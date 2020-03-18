Kundali Bhagya And Kumkum Bhagya Cast Dance To The Tunes Of 'Balam Pickari', Watch

Two of the most popular shows in terms of TRP are Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha-Dheeraj and Sriti-Shabbir, the leads of the respective shows, are immensely popular among fans. In the special episode, the four main lead actors were seen dancing their heart out, watch the video here.

The entire cast of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya danced their hearts out

There are a few dedicated fan pages who share BTS videos and pictures of the cast. Recently, the page also shared a video of the cast dancing their hearts out on Ranbir Kapoor’s song Balam Pichkari.

The cast of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Karan and Rishabh were also seen dancing together to a few Hindi songs. They were seen in white outfits and wore colourful scarfs around their neck. Dancing their hearts out, the three also wore stylish aviators. The Holi special episode aired on March 10, 2020.

Also Read: When Ekta Kapoor Posed With Her Favourite TV Actors; Pics Inside

Also Read: Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 17: Aman Gets A Total Of Nine Moons

Although the entire plot of the serial Kundali Bhagya revolves around the separation of the couple Preeta and Karan, fans went gaga to see them together in the Holi special episode. Similarly, fans were delighted to watch their favourite couple from Kumkum Bhagya, Abhishek and Pragya together.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 17, 2020: Luthra Family Blames Preeta

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's How Karan Patel Motivated Shivin Narang To Complete A Task

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.