Kundali Bhagya And Kumkum Bhagya Cast Dance To The Tunes Of 'Balam Pickari', Watch

Television News

The cast of popular TV shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya were seen together dancing their hearts out to the tunes of this popular song

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
kundali bhagya

Two of the most popular shows in terms of TRP are Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha-Dheeraj and Sriti-Shabbir, the leads of the respective shows, are immensely popular among fans. In the special episode, the four main lead actors were seen dancing their heart out, watch the video here.

The entire cast of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya danced their hearts out

There are a few dedicated fan pages who share BTS videos and pictures of the cast. Recently, the page also shared a video of the cast dancing their hearts out on Ranbir Kapoor’s song Balam Pichkari.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The cast of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Karan and Rishabh were also seen dancing together to a few Hindi songs. They were seen in white outfits and wore colourful scarfs around their neck. Dancing their hearts out, the three also wore stylish aviators. The Holi special episode aired on March 10, 2020. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Although the entire plot of the serial Kundali Bhagya revolves around the separation of the couple Preeta and Karan, fans went gaga to see them together in the Holi special episode. Similarly, fans were delighted to watch their favourite couple from Kumkum Bhagya, Abhishek and Pragya together. 

