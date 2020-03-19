'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 19: Prachi Keeps Ranbir's Confession A Secret

Kumkum Bhagya's March 19, 2020, episode starts with Shahana asking Prachi about Ranbir's confession. Prachi reveals that she did not accept or reject Ranbir proposal and just ran away from him. Shahana then calls Pragya and Sarita behen and tells them about Ranbir's proposal. Pragya is thrilled to hear the news and decides to go talk to Ranbir's family to finalise their wedding.

When Sarita behen calls the Kohlis, they tell her than Ranbir already told them about the proposal. They then accept the proposal and say that they will come over to finalise Ranbir and Prachi's marriage. However, in the next scene, it is revealed that this was all Prachi's fantasy. After imagining all these events, Prachi decides that she will not tell Shahana about Ranbir's confession, as she does not want her family to start planning for a wedding.

Later, Ranbir comes over to Abhi's house and asks him for some advice. Abhi asks Ranbir if he is worried about his love life. Ranbir then recounts his story to Abhi. He tells Abhi how he proposed to a girl today, but she got very angry and left him without giving an answer. Ranbir also asks Abhi why the girl is acting like that, as he thought that she liked him too.

Abhi thinks that Ranbir is talking about Rhea. He then tells Ranbir that women are very sensitive about their love life and need to be dealt with carefully. Abhi also adds that the girl will soon realize her feeling for him. He then asks Ranbir not to worry and tells him that the girl will get back to him soon enough. Ranbir is reassured and thanks Abhi.

The next day, Ranbir and Vikram have a friendly father-son argument. However, their morning is ruined when Mr Choubey shows up at their house. He then asks Ranbir to come with him to the city to buy a wedding dress. Ranbir agrees to go but tries calling Prachi before he leaves. However, his phone is unable to connect to Prachi's and he fails to talk to her.

