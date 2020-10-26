'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 24: Pragya Gets Infuriated At Mr. Mehra

Kumkum Bhagya latest episode shows Prachi telling Pragya how Mr Mehra blamed her for Rhea’s attempt to suicide, which angers Pragya. Kumkum Bhagya October 24 episode starts with Pragya and Sarita visiting Pandit Ji. He tells them not to do the shagun on that day. Pragya asks if the 'rishta' is not good, but he says the day is not right. Pragya says she believes in it, but not so much.

Pragya postpones the shagun

Sarita tells Pragya to call & tell Ranbir that they themselves will bring the shagun the next day. Pragya tells him and adds that the day is heavy on Prachi. Ranbir agrees but the call gets disconnected. Pragya tells Sarita that Ranbir was trying to say something. They leave the mandir.

Prachi informs Pragya about what Mr Mehra said to her

Pallavi snatches Ranbir’s phone away. She tells him to not talk to Prachi’s family again. Pragya and Sarita reach home. Pragya finds Prachi’s door locked. Worried, they break open the door. Prachi starts crying. Prachi tells them that Rhea attempted suicide. Prachi says Abhi told her that Rhea feels Prachi came in between Rhea and Ranbir. She adds that Prachi’s father would be ashamed of her if he was around. Abhi added that her upbringing was bad & she says she wants to leave. Pragya tries to calm her down.

Rhea tells Dimpy to lie

Aaliya gets informed that their company could face a raid as fake medicines are being made there. She leaves, others follow her to go home while Dida stays. Rhea tells Dimpy to say that Prachi took revenge on Rhea. Rhea’s Dida enters and asks how she is doing. Rhea apologises to Dida. Dimpy tells Dida that Prachi took her revenge on Rhea. Dida is in disbelief of Prachi’s acts.

Angry Pragya decides to talk to Abhi

Pragya and Sarita are angered as to how Abhi could say such things to Prachi. Prachi rushes to stop Pragya when she tries calling Abhi. Pragya is angry about how Abhi blamed Prachi for everything. Prachi asks her to calm down as Abhi, who is also Mr Mehra, might be upset. Angry Pragya storms out to go see Mr Mehra.

Pallavi gets dizzy

Pallavi tells Ranbir to never talk to Prachi again. She asks Ranbir why he does not see the games Prachi played with him. Ranbir says Vikram and Pallavi do not care about his happiness. Pallavi blames Prachi for feeding Ranbir such thoughts. Ranbir says Pallavi is over-reacting. Pallavi gets dizzy. Ranbir and Dida take her home.

Pragya calls Abhi’s landline

Pragya tries to find a taxi. Aaliya’s car breaks when Pragya crosses absentmindedly. Aaliya sees it is Pragya. Tai Ji hears the landline ringing. Mitali says cellphones have a bad network so someone must be trying the landline. Tai Ji picks up and Pragya asks for Mr Mehra. Tai Ji says he is at the pharma company. Pragya says she is ‘gusse wali’ & Tai Ji says it could have been Pragya. Aaliya hopes Pragya stays away from her family if she loves her daughter enough.

