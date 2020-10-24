'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 23: Ranbir Blames Prachi For Rhea's Condition

Kumkum Bhagya Oct 23 episode begins with Abhi walking through Prachi's house. He accidentally drops a photo frame. Prachi comes and asks Abhi about Rhea's condition. Abhi asks Prachi to call her mother. He says he wants to meet her. Prachi says she is not home. Abhi tells her not to lie. He starts calling Prachi's mom as Anuradha. Prachi says Anuradha isn't her mother's name. Abhi gets surprised.

Meanwhile, Pragya and Sarita return from Prachi's wedding shopping. They stop before their house to have tea. Pragya remembers her date with Abhi. Sarita asks her what she is dreaming of. Pragya says nothing and diverts the topic to Prachi. Pragya says she needs to inform Abhi about Prachi's wedding.

Abhi blames Prachi

At Prachi's home, Abhi blames Prachi for Rhea's condition. He says Rhea tried to kill herself because of Prachi. Prachi gets shocked. Pragya tries calling Abhi but her call disconnects after one ring. Sarita asks whether he blocked her. Pragya ignores her and says let's go home.

Abhi continues blaming Prachi. Abhi says he thought of Prachi as his daughter. He asks her why she didn't come to meet Rhea at the hospital. Prachi gets stumped. Abhi says Prachi tried to create differences between him and Rhea. Prachi starts crying. Abhi questions her vigorously. Abhi tells Prachi that he did everything that he would have done for his daughter because he always wanted a daughter like Prachi.

Ranbir worries about Prachi

At the hospital, Ranbir is worried about Prachi. He says she can never do anything wrong. Ranbir doesn't believe his parents. He says he doesn't want to marry Rhea. Ranbir tells his friend about the entire incident. Ranbir learns about Prachi on her way to visit Rhea. He thinks of stopping her.

Abhi says Rhea is the only person in her life. He cries. Abhi talks about Rhea's childhood. He doesn't have a mother and so she is a little spoiled. Prachi tries to calm him. Abhi says Prachi tried to take revenge from Rhea. He tells her about the video Aaliya showed him. Abhi blames Prachi for taking away every happiness from Rhea’s life. He gives Prachi a warning to stay away from Rhea and Ranbir. Abhi leaves.

