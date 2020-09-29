'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update September 28, 2020: Rhea's Plan Succeeds

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on-air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 28, 2020. Read on:

Kumkum Bhagya written update: September 28, 2020

The episode starts with Abhi getting excited about meeting his Daadi and other family members after a long period. Vikram reveals that he made this plan for Abhi. Meanwhile, Ranbeer greets everyone and then leaves for his college. At Pragya’s place, Shahana teases Prachi for meeting Ranbeer late at night. She even bets with Prachi that Ranbeer will surely propose her in the college.

Meanwhile, Rhea plans to kill Prachi, and for this, she also gives money to goons to hit Prachi through a truck. At the college, Ranbeer brings a rose bouquet and a card to propose Prachi. Prachi reaches college along with Shahana and finds Ranbeer standing at the gate. The duo gets lost into each other and meanwhile, Rhea orders the goons to hit Prachi right at this moment.

Prachi and Ranbeer share romantic moments and move towards each other at the college gate. At the same time, the goons hit Prachi, leaving her severely injured. Seeing this, Ranbeer stands still in a state of shock and rushes to help Prachi. Ranbeer starts crying badly, seeing Prachi unconscious and begs her to open her eyes. After an accident occurs, Rhea decides to leave the college in her car. But seeing Rhea there Ranbir asks her to give them a lift to the hospital.

On the other hand, Shahana makes a call to Pragya and informs her about Prachi’s accident. Ranbeer and Shahana take Prachi to the hospital, while Rhea hugs Ranbeer on witnessing him so hurt. Meanwhile, Ranbeer calls Abhi and informs him about Prachi’s accident. He also tells Abhi that he remembers the truck number and later asks him to help in filing a complaint against the truck driver as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the truck driver and his assistant run away and stop far from the accident’s location. Soon, they realise that they did not receive the payment for the task. Hence, they try to call Rhea and says that he would take money from Rhea anyhow.

