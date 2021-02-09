'Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Banerjee Dives Into Pool In Kerala, Calls Herself A 'blue Mermaid'

On February 6, Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee jetted off to Kerala for a leisure trip. She has been sharing many glimpses from her vacay diaries on Instagram. On Monday night, she posted a pic in which she was enjoying her swim-time in an infinity pool, amid the greenery. She is at the Nirvaana Boutique Resort in Kerala and she also gave a peek into the picturesque village and showed how the location looked like.

Sharing the same, Pooja wrote, "If you are looking for infinity just close your eyes or dive in this pool with me." She then went on to call herself a "blue mermaid" and a "water baby". Pooja Banerjee's vacation photos garnered the attention of many, including her friends from the industry.

Pooja dives into the pool in Kerala

On Tuesday morning, Banerjee shared a photo from her latest shoot in which she donned a white balloon-sleeved top with a skirt. Earlier, she posted pics from the Poovar Island in Kerela and mentioned that she captured all the hues of nature. From relaxing on the hammock to relishing amazing breakfast, she shared glimpses of all. She also went to call the destination a "paradise on earth". Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Karanvir Bohra, and many others commented on her pictures.

On the work front, Pooja Banerjee was a part of the daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, alongside an ensemble cast of Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand, Aamna Sharif, Karan Patel, Charvi Saraf, Uday Tikekar, Shubhaavi Choksey, Akash Jagga and others. In it, she played the role of Nivedita Basu, Anurag's sister. KZK went off-air in 2020 and the entire team penned heartfelt notes and bid adieu to the show.

Pooja was then roped in for Kumkum Bhagya, alongside Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. In the daily soap, she essays the role of Rhea Mehra, Abhi's daughter. As per the recent episode updates, Abhi-Pragya's life is in danger as Digvijay's men have trapped them into their vicious plot. Rhea worries about her father's whereabouts after Ranbir tells her about the same.

