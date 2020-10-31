'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update October 30: Abhi & Pragya Meet With Prachi & Rhea

The Kumkum Bhagya latest episode showcases Abhi and Pragya meeting their estranged daughters in a twisted tale of fate. While Abhi meets Prachi in a car while on the way to go somewhere, while Pragya meets Rhea in a hospital. Read on to know about Kumkum Bhagya written update for October 30. The show airs on Zee TV and can be watched on the ZEE5 app as well.

'Kumkum Bhagya' written update

Pragya meets Rhea in hospital

Pragya meets her daughter Rhea who is unconscious on the hospital bed. Pragya talks to her while expressing her thoughts about how she feels about her daughter and how she regrets not being with her all these years. She then thinks about how Aaliya blamed her for all this mess. Pragya keeps having flashbacks about the few conversations she has had with Rhea. Just then Ranbir comes to the hospital intending to convince Rhea bout something, but he stands in Rhea's room and gets confused after finding Pragya in Rhea's room itself.

Prachi leaves to find her mother Pragya

On the other hand, Prachi leaves home to find about Pragya and where she is. Just then the scene cuts to the hospital scene where it shows that Rhea senses her mother's presence and says "Maa", however, Pragya already leaves her room, after talking to her while she was unconscious. Later, when Ranbir and Pragya cross paths, Pragya requests Ranbir to not reveal her whereabouts to anyone. However, Ranbir calls Prachi and tells her where Pragya actually was. Prachi then tries to get a lift in a car but no car stops, however she notices Abhi's car.

Abhi gives a lift to Prachi

Abhi too notices Prachi and steps out of his car towards Prachi. Both of them then apologise to each other after behaving rudely with one another in their last interaction. Thinking about their past conversation, Prachi expresses that she did not like the comment that he made about her father, she then tells that she doesn't have any qualms about not having a father, as her mother has filled that space in her life. Abhi feels heartbroken listening to these words and offers her a lift. Prachi refuses at first but then she accepts and gets inside the car. While on the way, Abhi comes to know that Pragya hasn't revealed any information to Prachi about her father. He then decides to take Prachi's help in reuniting with his daughter. The Kumkum Bhagya October 30 episode ends here.

