Pooja Banerjee Gets A Massage From Hina Khan In A BTS Post; See Must-watch Video

Television actor Hina Khan posted a video of herself giving a neck massage to Pooja Banerjee on Wednesday. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared the hilarious content. It features the latter relaxing as her friend is giving her a massage. Check out the Instagram Reel of Hina Khan and read on to know more details about the whole story:

Hina Khan gives a massage to Pooja Banerjee

Hina Khan shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment with her co-star Pooja Banerjee through her official Instagram account on Wednesday. The actor is visible while giving a neck massage to the latter. While the Reel begins with her, Hina Khan appears later in the frame for a few seconds. She clarifies the viewers by saying ‘it’s just a massage’. After this, the duo laughs.

The Instagram post showcases Pooja Banerjee in a traditional avatar. She has donned an orange coloured ethnic ensemble and accessorized the outfit with a statement neckpiece and heavy earrings. On the other hand, Hina Khan has draped a stylish blue-shaded saree with a white halter-neck blouse.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Hina Khan requested Pooja Banerjee not to kill her. Moreover, she has promoted the use of the trending hashtag ‘Feel Karo Reel Karo’. The actor wrote, “@poojabanerjeee Don’t kill me for this ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ #FeelKaroReelKaro”. Khan also added laughter emoticons in the caption. Check out the actor’s Instagram Reel video:

Response on Hina Khan’s Reel

Within a few hours of sharing the Reel, Hina Khan’s post has garnered more than 86000 likes and over 1150 comments. The actor’s fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform have been applauding her content. Many of them have also written hilarious comments and dropped laughter emoticons on the post. We have shared some of the responses that you must check out:

