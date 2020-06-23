'Kundali Bhagya', 'Kumkum Bhagya' & Other TV Shows Shoot Gets Cancelled Again

As per earlier reports, the shooting of shows like Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kumkum Bhagya and many more such daily soaps was supposed to kick start from today, June 23. However, as per the latest updates, the shooting of these popular drama shows will not resume as scheduled. As per a report of a leading news daily, four other shows including Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, which were scheduled to begin its shoot got cancelled once again.

The shooting of 6 TV shows stalled again

Six TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qurbaan Hua, Sara Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs as well as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi had reportedly decided to resume shooting from June 23 with utmost precautions. The report of the news daily mentioned that the shoot got cancelled because there is no surety on key issues like sanitisation, safety, payment schedule, insurance, and shift timings. However, earlier the government had reportedly mentioned that the shooting for various entertainment outings will be allowed with limited staff and maximum protection.

The report further added that the CINTAA (Cine and Television Artistes Association) and FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) had an online meeting on Monday and issued a statement about the same. Moreover, now the actors of television serials have also opened up about the long stretch, ever since the shooting was stalled in the month of March.

Qurbaan Hua actor Aayam Mehta spoke to the news daily and revealed that Qurbaan Hua had commenced in February. Moreover, Aayam also added that the show had just completed 19 episodes. Mehta said that all the shoots will have to wait until the issues are resolved and then said that the team will have to wait for a little longer.

Not only the six shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Qurbaan Hua, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sara Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs as well as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi among others were stalled, but serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Patiala Babes and many more were brought to a halt due to the pandemic. Not only the makers of the show but even the audience are waiting to see their favourite TV shows soon.

