'Kundali Bhagya' 10 February 2021 Written Update: Sarla Takes Away Preeta

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will air on February 10, starts with exactly where the last episode ended. Akshay breaks his alliance with Krithika and blames Preeta for it. Because of Akshay's drama, Karan loses his cool. While Akshay leaves, Luthras comforts Krithika and Preeta goes behind Akshay. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kundali Bhagya's February 10 episode.

Akshay threatens Preeta

Preeta confronts Akshay at the door and gives a befitting reply to Akshay for talking ill about Krithika. In response, Akshay asks Preeta to look at Krithika, who is inconsolable. Later, he points out that she has to face Karan, Kareena and the whole family's outburst for breaking this marriage. However, Preeta asserts that she is satisfied as she has saved Krithika from him.

Sarla comes to rescue Preeta

As Preeta comes back to console Krithika, Kareena asks her to stop back. Later, she starts blaming Preeta for everything without even listening to her side of the story. As no one comes forward to take Preeta's side, Sarla backs up for her. When Sherlyn tries to interrupt, Sarla claps back at her as well. This creates more drama among Kareena, Sarla, Preeta and Karan.

Sarla's words of wisdom for Karan

Karan tries to take justified Kareena's anger. But, Sarla asks him to trust Preeta. When Karan says that he does not have a single reason to believe Preeta, Sarla explains to him that without trust, the relationship of husband-wife can not survive for long. As Karan keeps repeating the same things, Sarla takes away Preeta from Luthra house to Arora house.

Srishty tries to cheer up Preeta

As Preeta reaches home, Sristy comes to meet her in their room. She tries to comfort Preeta, but the latter feels bad that all their efforts were wasted. She also shares that Karan hai never confessed his love, which surprises Srishty. Srishty, too, feels bad that Krithika's broken marriage has affected Karan and Preeta's happy married life.

Agitated Karan breaks all the ties

On the other hand, Karan starts packing Preeta's belongings. Sammy asks him to calm down, but in vain. To cheer up Preeta, Srishty calls Karan. But, agitated Karan says that he needs a break from Preeta. Preeta leaves while crying and Srishty feels bad for calling Karan.

