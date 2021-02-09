'Kundali Bhagya' 9 February 2021 Written Update: Preeta Comes With A Full-proof Plan

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will air on February 9, starts with Akshay explaining that if Preeta does the Gath-Bandhan, he will feel that the family has accepted him wholeheartedly. Kareena accepts Akshay's requests and asks Preeta to do the same. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kundali Bhagya's February 9 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 9 February 2021 written update

Preeta claps back at Akshay

As Preeta sits beside Akshay, he tries to tease her. But, in reply, Preeta whispers that she has got all the evidence. She shows her the photographs of Akshay's baby and his DNA report. Preeta further reveals that Sameer and Sristy have recorded a video of him with Megha outside the hotel. Akshay reminisces that Ruchika also had called him after Megha left.

Preeta prepares plan B

After giving a final warning to Akshay, Srishty sends him the video. A flashback sequence reveals that Preeta met Ruchika and exposed Akshay with evidence. After learning the truth, Ruchika decided to help Preeta. Meanwhile, back in present, Akshay plans to fail Preeta's plan. However, Preeta starts the count down.

Akshay's mother comes to his rescue

Mahira and Sherlyn get happy seeing Preeta failing in her plans of breaking Akshay and Krithika's wedding. However, Sherlyn's mother shows them the mirror and asks to wait until the wedding is done. As Preeta starts the countdown, Akshay's mother notices the tension between them. She goes to ask Preeta about the same. Later, Preeta handovers the envelope of evidence to Kareena, but in vain, as the latter throws it in Havan. Meanwhile, Ruchika witnesses the drama from a distance.

Akshay turns the table

Later, Akshay adds fuel to the fire and announces that he will not marry Krithika. Srishty tries to back Preeta, but Akshay smartly breaks her phone. Karan interrupts and asks Preeta to stay away from the matter. After having a word with Preeta, Karan asks Akshay to sit for the rest of the rituals, but in vain. Akshay starts emotional drama and blames Preeta for manipulating him to break the marriage with her constant allegations.

