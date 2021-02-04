Kundali Bhagya Written Update Feb 3, 2021: Sameer Spots Megha And Akshay Together

In Kundali Bhagya February 3 episode, the Luthras start with Kritika's 'Chooda ceremony'. Karan gets Mahesh for the ceremony and everyone else gets emotional to see him in that condition. Rakhi and Kareena get emotional when they see Mahesh completing Kritika's 'chooda ceremony' as promised years ago. Mahira and Sherlyn roll their eyes over this family drama. The elders bless the bangles and go on with the ceremony. Later, Dadi tells Sameer to take some sweets to Akshay's house. She also instructs Kareena to take the daughters-in-law of Luthra house, Rakhi, Sherlyn and Preeta to the temple with kritika, to complete pre-wedding rituals. Mahira feels bad that they don't consider her as a part of their family.

In Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Sameer leaves for Akshay's house and spots Akshay with a girl. He thinks its Ruchika but later recognises the girl as Megha, from the cocktail party. Preeta and the others reach the temple for Kritika's pre-wedding rituals. Sameer calls up Preeta and tells her about Akshay. Preeta moves away from the others to pick up his call and Sherlyn follows her to eavesdrop. Preeta asks Sameer to follow Akshay and Megha and he tells her that he found Akshay and Megha check-in to a hotel room.

He reaches the reception with a bouquet and makes up things to learn Akshay's room no. The receptionist tells Sameer that Akshay and Megha are in room no 101. Preeta calls up Srishti and informs her about Sameer and Akshay. Sherlyn worries what problem Preeta might create now, to trouble her. Preeta prays to the goddess to give her hope and strength to expose Akshay. Srishti calls Sameer and tells him to keep an eye on Akshay. Sameer asks her not to worry and says he will do his job perfectly.

After the pre-wedding rituals, Preeta stops the Luthras and asks them to give her an hour to expose Akshay. Kareena starts scolding Preeta and tells her to stop accusing Akshay. Preeta says she is not making up things and is only stating the facts. She tells everyone that Akshay is in a hotel room with the girl from the cocktail party, Megha.

Kareena asks Preeta to keep her mouth shut and asks others to go back home. Kritika speaks up and says she is sceptical about Akshay now and would like to go to check up on Akshay. Kareena is left shocked to hear this from Kritika. She clearly tells Rakhi that if Preeta is wrong this time, she will be punished and nobody will come in between them.

