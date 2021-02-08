Kundali Bhagya 8 February 2021 Written Update: Karan Fights For Preeta's Pride

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will be air on February 8, starts with Kareena accusing Preeta of creating chaos in Krithika's wedding festivities. She asks Preeta to leave the Luthra house until the wedding is done. Daadi and Sherlyn agree with Kareena. However, Karan comes to Preeta's rescue and turns down Kareena's decision, even after learning how Preeta failed to prove Akshay wrong. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya's February 8 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 8 February 2021 written update

Karan drops a hint for Preeta

As the episode progresses further, Karan asks Preeta to not create problems for herself. She tries to explain herself but in vain. Karan cheers up Preeta and confesses that he can't bear when anyone other than him speaks ill about her. When Preeta asks him the reason for it, he promises to reveal it to her on Valentine's Day. He later asks her to get ready for the wedding. Preeta sees a few bags, but Karan distracts her while hiding them as he bought gifts for her.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' 5 February 2021 Written Update: Agitated Kareena Takes The Final Decision

Sarla warns Akshay's mother

While Akshay looks around for Preeta, Rakhi welcomes Sarla. Seeing this, Kareena starts fuming. Later, Sarla greets Akshay's parents and excuses his mother. Sarla asserts that she trusts her daughters and if they are making a claim, she believes it. Sarla then requests Akshay's mother to show the right path to her son. However, Akshay's mother replies that no one can ruin her son's plan.

READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update Feb 3, 2021: Sameer Spots Megha And Akshay Together

Krithika arrives as the bride

On the other hand, Karan and Preeta step down for the wedding. Sarla greets Karan. Later, Krithika arrives and steals everyone's attention. As Karan goes to meet his family, Sarla informs Preeta that Akshay's parents are supporting him in his wrong deeds.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Feb 2: Akshay Confesses That He Exchanged Preeta's Photos

Akshay's unusual demand

Sarla senses that Karan did not believe Preeta and starts explaining her the importance of trust in a marriage. Later, Preeta notices Sameer and Srishty entering the venue. They hand over a few pieces of evidence to Preeta. Meanwhile, Akshay leaves no stone unturned to tease Preeta as he requests Kareena to ask Preeta for their Gath-Bandhan.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 29: Preeta Gets Conned As She Goes To Expose Akshay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.