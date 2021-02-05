'Kundali Bhagya' 5 February 2021 Written Update: Agitated Kareena Takes The Final Decision

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will air on February 5, starts with the hotel manager asking questions to Sameer. And, when Sameer fails to reply to any of it, the manager calls the police, but in vain as Srishty comes to Sameer's rescue. She cooks a story and lies that they are reporters. She further adds that they will expose the hotel's poor services. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kundali Bhagya's latest episode.

Kundali Bhagya 5 February 2021 written update:

Akshay's father backs him

On the other hand, Preeta interferes and asks Kareena to not apologise. In reply, Kareena yells at her and asks her to stay away from this matter. Later, Preeta highlights the alcohol bottles in the room and asks the family members to question Akshay about it. Krithika agrees with Preeta. However, Akshay's father says that they arranged the alcohol for a few of their friends.

Kareena takes the final decision

As the episode progresses further, Preeta warns Akshay and asks him to say the truth, otherwise, he has to face the consequences. Akshay and his mother establish that the former loves Krithika. Later, Kareena says that the wedding will happen today, and she will make sure that Preeta won't create any problem. As the family members leave, Akshay's parents start schooling him and warn him about Preeta.

Akshay reveals how he turned the tables

Akshay mocks Preeta and reveals that when the waiter came to his room, he noticed Sameer. And, because of that, he figured out what Preeta was planning to do. To make Preeta's plan fail, Akshay sends Megha with the waiter and leaves from there. Later, Preeta tells Sristy that Akshay managed to woo everyone again.

Kareena's anger crosses all the limits

Amid this, Sameer says they would have trusted his words. Preeta says she failed to prove that Akshay is a bad guy and Kareena is angry with her. As Preeta reaches Luthra mansion, Kareena throws Preeta’s luggage. Agitated Kareena tells Preeta to leave the house and says she should not return until Krithika’s marriage happens.

