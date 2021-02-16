Kundali Bhagya 16 February 2021 Written Update: Karan Makes A Life-long Promise

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will air on February 16, starts with Sherlyn waiting for Prithvi's call while Mahira walks in to meet her. As Mahira assumes Karan has gone to insult Preeta, she asks Sherlyn to not share her miseries to spoil her mood. Meanwhile, at Arora's house, the police leave Karan. Later, Preeta asks him to talk in front of Sarla while Janki encourages him to confess his feeling as it is Valentine's Day. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Kundali Bhagya's upcoming episode.

Kundali Bhagya 16 February 2021 written update

Karan makes a promise to Sarla

As the episode progresses further, Preeta informs that she broke the lock to open the window in the evening. Sarla asks Karan to leave. However, he confronts her and says that he has come to take Preeta with him. Karan apologises for his behaviour and in exchange, Sarla asks him to promise her that no matter what, he will always trust Preeta. Karan agrees.

Karan-Preeta pamper each other

Later, Sarla denies Karan's request and asks him to come in the morning to pick Preeta. And, he leaves. Janki then pulls Preeta's leg and shy Preeta goes into her room, where she finds Karan. Karan explains that he came to apply ointment on Preeta's cut.

They both insist each other to confess their feelings. Later, Sajda plays in the background and Preeta hugs Karan. Karan informs her about the back injury he got after the fight. She rushes to get haldi for him.

Srishty senses Preeta's lies

As Preeta walks towards the kitchen, Srishty comes and questions her. Seeing Preeta nervous, Srishty assumes that Karan is inside the room. To confirm the same, she informs Preeta that she is going to sleep. Preeta stops her and asks her to not enter the room. When Srishty asks why, Preeta says she wants to be alone for a while.

While Srishty still figures out if Karan is there, Janki comes and asks her to sleep with Preeta. As Srishty denies, Janki announces that she will sleep with Preeta. Hearing this, Preeta and Srishty convince Janki to not sleep with Preeta. Janki goes into her room and Srishty teases Preeta again.

Preeta and Karan have a moment

Preeta sneaks haldi in a cup of tea. She later asks Karan to remove his shirt. Karan informs her that it's a jumpsuit and starts opening the buttons of it. Preeta shies and stops him while saying that she will manage. The episode ends with Preeta and Karan looking into each other's eyes while the former applies the haldi.

