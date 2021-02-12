Kundali Bhagya 12 February 2021 Written Update: Srishty's Plan B Gets Preeta's Approval

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will air on February 12, starts with Sarla promising Preeta that if Luthras assure her that they will trust Preeta, she will allow her to go back. Later, Janki and Srishty console Preeta. The next day, Srishty and Sameer meet and discuss Preeta and Karan's patch up as Valentine's Day is around the corner. Srishty plans to manipulate Preeta to confess her feelings to Karan. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kundali Bhagya's February 12 episode.

Srishty shares words of wisdom

As the episode progresses further, Sarla goes out to buy groceries. On the other hand, Janki alerts everyone about a thief, who recently robbed a house. Preeta tries to distract herself by doing home chores. Srishty meets her and tries to convince her to call Karan and explain how much she loves him. Meanwhile, Sammy also tells Karan that Preeta is missing him. Srishty manages to convince Preeta as the latter dials Karan's number.

Karan messes up again

As Preeta calls Karan, Sameer requests Karan to talk to Preeta politely. Karan picks up the call and talks in a rude manner. Agitated Preeta disconnects the call. She scolds Srishty for manipulating her to call Karan and leaves. In her room, Preeta reminisces Karan's behaviour. As she feels suffocated, she breaks the locks fixed on the window but gets cut on her finger.

Srishty's plan B gets approval

Srishty rushes to check on Preeta while furious Preeta lectures her about self-respect. Srishty calms her down and asks her to keep her ego aside and sort things out with Karan. As Preeta gives a thought to it, the window opens because of the wind. Preeta looks at it with hope.

Karan misses Preeta

Karan reminisces all the special moments he spent with Preeta. Later, he imagines Preeta hugging him and confessing that she missed him. Sajda song plays in the background. As Karan realises it is his imagination, he keeps blaming Preeta for not understanding his feelings. Meanwhile, Mahira notices this from a distance and leaves from there after a while.

