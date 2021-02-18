Kundali Bhagya 18 February 2021 Written Update: Kareena Muffles A Curse On Preeta

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will air on February 18, starts with Karan and Preeta's romantic banter. Later, the duo adores each-other and Thodi Der plays in the background. However, Preeta screams as she sees a lizard on a wall. Sarla and Janki come out to check. Srishty, who knows Karan is inside, tries to trick them, but in vain. Meanwhile, Preeta asks Karan to hide. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya February 18 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 18 February 2021 written update

Janki rescues Karan and Preeta

As Sarla and Janki assume that a robber has entered their home, they gear up to catch him. Srishty sees Karan hiding behind the door. Later, Sarla and Janki inspect the room. Janki catches Karan but keeps it a secret from Sarla. Sarla leaves and Janki teases Karan. The next day, Karan comes to Arora house and extends Valentine's Day wishes to everyone along with a red rose.

Karan backs Preeta

Karan and Preeta leave Arora house. Meanwhile, in Luthra mansion, Kareena and Daadi talk about the former's friend, who is in depression. Rakhi joins them, but Kareena subtly mocks her. Later, Karan enters with Preeta and Kareena stops them. When Kareena reminds Karan what Preeta did at Krithika's wedding, Daadi suggests that maybe Preeta called Karan to pick her up. However, Karan reveals that he, on his own, went to take Preeta.

Kareena curses Preeta

As the argument goes on, Rakhi jumps to diffuse it. She asks Preeta and Karan to go to their room and rest. Preeta takes everyone's blessings and later walks with Karan to their room. Meanwhile, Kareena says that as Preeta has spoiled her daughter's life, she has no right to bag happiness in her's. Daadi agrees but asks her to calm down.

Rift grows between Sherlyn and Mahira

As the episode progresses further, Sammy meets Karan and Preeta and teases them. He leaves after a while and Karan and Preeta, too, walk towards their room. Meanwhile, Mahira sees this and rushes to inform Sherlyn. Sherlyn reminds her of how she acted last night and warns her to watch her tongue next time.

Sherlyn leaves and Mahira proclaims that she is all alone now. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta have fun banter. As the episode comes to its end, Karan asks Preeta to confess what she feels.

