Kundali Bhagya February 17 2021 Written Update: Karan, Preeta Have A Romantic Moment

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will air on February 17, starts with Preeta applying haldi to Karan while Jaan Ban Gaye song plays in the background. Karan confesses to Preeta that he missed her. They both wish a happy Valentine's Day to each other. Later, Rakhi calls Karan but in vain. Karan teases Preeta while Rakhi meets Mahesh. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya February 17 episode.

Kundali Bhagya February 17 2021 written update:

Sameer pokes fun at Srishty

While Rakhi opens up about Karan's depressed condition with Mahesh, Sameer witnesses it from the door. Later, to talk about Karan and Preeta's patch up, he makes a video call to Srishty and the latter gets curious to know why Sameer is calling her on Valentine's night. After a banter over chat, Srishty calls Sameer and reveals to him that Karan patched up with Preeta and soon Preeta will be back in the Luthra house. Later, Srishty decides to pull Karan and Preeta's leg and seek revenge from them for troubling everyone.

Karan comes to the point

On the other side, Preeta asks Karan to leave as he has to come in the morning. Karan rejects Preeta's suggestion and starts making excuses to stay. However, Preeta counters his excuses with facts. Karan gets irritated and confesses that he can't stay in his room without her. Sajda song plays in the background. Meanwhile, Srishty knocks on the room and Preeta hides Karan behind the bed. Srishty makes various excuses while inspecting the room.

Sammy subtly flirts with Srishty

As Srishty confirms that Karan is in the room, she leaves. Later, Sammy calls her to suggest that she should not disturb Karan and Preeta. When Srishty talks about Preeta's happiness, Sammy mentions how her voice changes when she is happy. Casually, Srishty asks if he is going to propose to her. Sammy gets furious and disconnects the call after saying that she is not his type. As the episode progresses further, Sammy decides to propose Srishty. On the other hand, Karan teases Preeta and they both sleep on the same bed.

