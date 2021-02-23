'Kundali Bhagya' 23 February 2021 Written Update: Kritika Narrates Why She Married Prithvi

In Kundali Bhagya February 23 episode, Preeta asks Kritika if Prithvi forced her to the wedding venue and married her forcefully. She remains adamant that Prithvi might have blackmailed her and married her. Meanwhile, Sherlyn leaves the hall and goes to her room. She starts throwing things and looks hurt and worried because her lover married someone else. Mahira comes there and tries to calm Sherlyn but she is adamant to tell everyone that she is pregnant with Prithvi's child and not Rishabh's child. Mahira asks her not to take such a step in haste and wait till things get calm. Mahira tries to explain to Sherlyn that Prithvi must have married Kritika for another reason.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Feb 1, 2021: Akshay Asks Preeta To Meet Him Alone

Kundali Bhagya 23 February 2021 written update

In Kundali Bhagya 23 February 2021 written update, Kritika says she married Prithvi willingly. Kareena asks Kritika why she married Prithvi and Kritika begins to narrate a story. She says she visited a fair in Chandigarh while living with her uncle. While she was at the fair, a few men arrived and started harassing her. She back answered them and left the place but they kept following her and also tried to touch her while harassing her. Karan asks Kritika why she did not call him. Kritika says she was in Chandigarh and could not expect Karan to come and save her.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 26: Karan & Preeta's Relationship Gets Sour

Prithvi says whatever happened has happened in the past and has happened for good. Karan asks Prithvi to keep his mouth shut and tells him he's talking to his family. Prithvi tells Karan that he is a part of his family too. Kritika tells everyone that she married Prithvi four days ago and tried to call everyone but nobody picked up their phone. Prithvi then had no option to call Preeta and tell her that he is coming back.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update Feb 3, 2021: Sameer Spots Megha And Akshay Together

Kritika then continues her story and says that she called her uncle to come and pick her but the men abducted her and took her to a deserted place. That is when Prithvi came to save her and hit the men. They tried to escape from the men but they surround Kritika and Prithvi again. Prithvi then tricks them and escapes from there. Kritika thanks him and tells him that she thought Prithvi was a bad man until now. Prithvi tells her he would have saved her or any other girl who would have been in her place. The episode ends with Dadi questioning Kritika's decision to marry Prithvi.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Feb 2: Akshay Confesses That He Exchanged Preeta's Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.