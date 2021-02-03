'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Feb 2: Akshay Confesses That He Exchanged Preeta's Photos

In Kundali Bhagya February 2 episode, Akshay provokes Preeta how he outsmarted her and failed her plan miserably. He tells her that no matter how smart she acts, she will never be able to expose him in front of the Luthra family. Preeta says she does not have the time to talk to him and begins to leave from there. However, Akshay stops her and asks her if she does not want to know how her plan failed. He reminds her of how she met with an accident and fainted on the road. Preeta is shocked to listen to Akshay's confession.

Kundali Bhagya written update Feb 2, 2021

In Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Akshay tells her that he hired some men to hit her rickshaw with a truck and deliberately injured them. He further says that his men exchanged the pictures and replaced them with the pictures she showed everyone. Preeta is left astonished at Akshay's evil plan. Moreover, Akshay removes a few photographs from his car and hands them to Preeta. He tells her that she can now run to the Luthras and show them the pictures. Preeta tries to take the pictures with her but Babu comes there and snatches the pictures from Preeta.

Akshay then tells Preeta that if she wants, he will never cheat on Kritika. He asks Preeta to get him married to Srishti as well as Kritika. This leaves Preeta disgusted and she slaps him. Kritika accidentally drops the glass of milkshake she gets for Akshay. Later, Preeta tells Akshay that she will teach him a lesson. Kritika comes there with another glass of milkshake and hands it to Akshay. Preeta takes her in and asks her not to meet Akshay before they get married. Kritika calls Preeta's concern cute and leaves from there.

Meanwhile, Sameer video calls Srishti to tell him that his phone's battery had died, which is why he could not talk to her. Preeta comes there and confesses everything Akshay told her in front of the two. The trio decides to teach Akshay a lesson before Akshay and Kritika get married. The next day at the 'Chooda' ceremony, the entire family gets emotional to see Mahesh present at the ceremony. Rakhi and Kareena shed a few tears and Mahira and Sherlyn roll their eyes at the family's emotional bonding.

